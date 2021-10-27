Lightning flickers as storms sweep through Oklahoma
The night sky was lit up over Camargo, Oklahoma, as severe thunderstorms swept through the region on Oct. 27.
The night sky was lit up over Camargo, Oklahoma, as severe thunderstorms swept through the region on Oct. 27.
The figure skater now has three fewer scores in her body of work that will count toward selection for the 2022 U.S. Olympic team.
Putting out Halloween decorations, buying candy and carving pumpkins are the usual tasks of late October, but that all looks different this year under the hefty dump of early-season snow in the western United States from the parade of storms that marched across the region from late last week into early this week. The intense rain and dangerous flooding in burn scar areas of California have been devastating, and the snow-covered landscapes of high-elevation areas have been just as eye-popping and
4.7 magnitude earthquake hits near Monterey, San Luis Obispo county line
Rainfall records were smashed from Los Angeles to Long Beach as the first significant storm of the season dumped moisture across the parched region.
ORLANDO, Fla. — It may be getting cooler, but there is still 36 day left in the Atlantic hurricane season, and experts are watching an area of disturbance Monday morning that could produce the next storm of the year. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the U.S. East Coast, where it expects a non-tropical low-pressure system to emerge in the next day or so. The frontal low should move ...
While the massive plume of moisture helped, experts said it will take much more than one storm to make a dent in the drought.
Moderate to heavy rain fell across Northern California heading into a weekend that's expected bring stormy weather to the drought-ravaged state, which is among the hardest hit as the U.S. West continues to strain under dry conditions.
The storm dumped record-breaking rain on California, leading to flash flooding and evacuations in some areas.
There’s almost a 100 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday and early Wednesday in North Texas, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
The deluge extinguished smoldering fires – but the west may not get the wet winter it desperately needs The recent storm added 23ft to Lake Oroville, but water levels remain low after a prolonged drought. Photograph: Noah Berger/AP Over the span of two days, dramatic scenes of dried landscapes and wildfires that have defined California’s summer were replaced with surging rivers, floods and mudflows as a historic rainstorm – deemed a category 5 atmospheric river – pummeled the state. For scientis
Massive storm brings Lake Tahoe's water levels back above natural rim
Yet more heavy rain and mountain snow are en route to B.C. Wednesday night, courtesy of the next soggy system in a parade of storms that have barrelled through in recent days.
STORM WATCH: Several drivers abandoned their vehicles on I-880 in Fremont after flooding from one of the strongest storms to hit the Bay Area in years blocked the freeway early Monday.
A powerful storm system that brought record-setting rainfall to Northern California over the weekend swept across the Southland on Monday. While not as intense as up north, the storm brought more than an inch of rain to some communities and prompted a flood advisory.
Animals like elk can get caught in yard items easily, officials warn
Data: NOAA; Map: Will Chase/Axios The extreme atmospheric river pummeling parts of Northern California — attached to a record strong bomb cyclone, no less — may be a poor indicator of how this winter will treat the West.Why it matters: With much of the West locked in the first climate change-related megadrought, with an especially pronounced dry period since 2020, hopes are pinned on the rain and mountain snow that could fall during the wet season.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios M
A massive storm barrels toward Southern California after causing flooding and mud flows in areas burned by wildfires across Northern California.
The storm that struck California was called the strongest to hit the West Coast, and the Northeast braced for a nor’easter that could cause flooding.
New Hampshire Department of Transportation workers in Lincoln encountered a snow-covered Kancamagus Highway on Monday morning.
After the storm passes, the drought plaguing much of the state will remain, potentially improving in some areas but worsening in others.