The lightning network is driving the current burst of mainstream adoption in bitcoin - here's how it's speeding up transaction times and cutting fees

Camomile Shumba
·4 min read
Lightning striking field
Homeowners insurance covers damage from lightning. Nick Brundle Photography/Getty Images

  • CoinShares' bitcoin lightning network report in July covered prospects for the fast, cheap, high-capacity channel.

  • The company's investment strategist James Butterfill said it could do "more transactions than Visa".

  • This could help bitcoin achieve its mainstream goals and facilitate global transactions.

  • Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.

Cryptocurrencies are fast becoming part of the everyday language of financial markets. Major financial institutions are offering crypto to some of their richest clients, while digital banks and payment platforms will let users buy and sell them.

But there's always been one thing standing in the way of bitcoin becoming truly mainstream: the speed of the network it runs on.

The bitcoin network handles billions of transactions a day, but these have typically tended to be slow and costly. That has made it hard to use bitcoin for regular payments and instead made it more of an investment vehicle or store of value.

But since early 2018, the lightning network - a layer on top of the bitcoin network - has been speeding up transactions and bringing forward the day when anyone can make a payment in bitcoin easily and cheaply.

"Lightning enables users to amortize the cost of a bitcoin transaction across many payments over time. We see lightning as a critical technology that could evolve bitcoin's usefulness in payments beyond its stigma as an investment vehicle," digital asset manager CoinShares said in a recent report.

The network is the brainchild of US-based Lightning Labs, which landed $2.5 million in seed funding three years ago, backed by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and others.

"Lightning is much more secure than Visa, and could do more transactions than Visa," CoinShares investment strategist James Butterfill told Insider, referring to the leading payments card.

On the bitcoin network, users often have to wait hours for transactions to be settled, as these happen as a part of a block. The time between one block being processed and another can vary. Lightning, on the other hand, can send payments as instantaneously as an email is sent, the report said.

CoinShares compared use of the network to how credit-card providers Visa or Mastercard interact with the financial system overseen by the US Federal Reserve.

"Most transactions in the dollar economy never touch the systems of the Fed. They are processed by payment aggregators, who in turn use intermittent commercial banks, who then use the Fed for final settlement," CoinShares said. "Lightning does the same thing for bitcoin transactions, only using the bitcoin blockchain for final settlement."

Lightning enables users to open payment channels between two or multiple parties. Users on the lightning network can set up nodes - effectively pieces of software that send payments via the quickest routes between parties. A node operator will pick up a small fee for each transaction.

"At the time of writing, the base fee per transaction is 1 satoshi (0.00000001 btc), equivalent to 0.04 cents," CoinShares said.

On the standard blockchain, nodes must approve transactions. But nodes don't do this on the lightning network.

"Transactions are much faster, as parties can transact with each other without everything having to be approved by nodes," Coinmarketcap, a crypto data provider said in a post.

In June, Lightning Labs pushed their product's capacity further and launched the 0.13-beta, which meant the network could enable "larger and more reliable spontaneous payments," the company said in a blog.

"We're building the technology to bring bitcoin to the next billion people. Our goal is to make the easiest platform for anyone to integrate internet-native digital money using lightning," Lightning Labs said in another blog post in February.

And it looks like it might be working. Over 2020, the network's capacity rose by 22%, and active nodes, by 41%. By July this year, capacity had increased by another 90%, and active nodes, by another 52%, according to the CoinShares report.

"What we're seeing is the numbers of nodes are growing quite rapidly, which does suggest it's starting to be used as something other than just a store of value," Butterfill told Insider.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • This Stock Could Be Headed for a Crash

    Let's face it... the stock market hasn't been normal -- whatever that means -- in a while. Even before the pandemic, the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of the average stock on the S&P 500 index was 2.

  • Senate budget proposal boosts child tax credit by up to $1,600

    The budget proposal seeks to expand the enhanced credits beyond one year, extend who’s covered, and remove all tax liability for those checks.

  • How Much of Your Salary You’ll Need To Spend To Afford a House Across America

    If you're thinking about buying a house this year, there is good news and bad news. Mortgage rates are expected to remain low through in 2021, according to forecasts by real estate marketplace Zillow....

  • Student loans: FOIA data reveals tons of 'underwater borrowers' ahead of repayment cliff

    Federal data reveals that despite the interest-free payment pause allowing borrowers to find some breathing room during the pandemic, two-thirds of nearly 430,000 student loan borrowers were still "underwater" — meaning that they still haven't been able to make a dent on their original balance.

  • Summers Says ‘Bizarre’ for U.S. to Borrow So Much in Short-Term

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said the Federal Reserve’s massive bond-buying program is resulting in a “bizarre” situation in which the government’s funding structure is overly focused on the short-term.Under its quantitative easing program, the Fed purchases longer-term Treasuries and the money it creates to buy them ends up in the accounts that banks hold with the central bank, in the form of overnight reserves.These reserves earn a rate of interest that’s link

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    They used to say that investors should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It was a reference to a historical pattern, long noticed by investors, that markets frequently swooned in the summer months. From May until October, on average, the S&P 500 has registered an average drop of 1.7%. While this loss is usually subsumed by larger full-year trends, it does affect shorter-term investment decisions. LPL Financial’s chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, however, believes that we’re in for a deeper loss thi

  • 2 Tech Stocks With 96% to 140% Upside, According to Wall Street

    As a long-term investor, I tend to ignore near-term price targets. Instead, I look for stocks I can hold for at least five years, and preferably longer if my investment thesis remains intact. That being said, price targets can be a good place to find inspiration, and there's no harm in glancing at these figures -- provided you do your own research, too.

  • BP Bought Up Exxon Stock. It Slashed Stakes in Apple, Chevron, and Microsoft.

    British oil giant BP more than doubled its investment in Exxon stock, and cut stakes in Apple, Chevron, and Microsoft in the second quarter.

  • If you own an S&P 500 fund, you might want to consider replacing it with this better-performing dividend-stock fund

    The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF selects quality dividend stocks while spreading risk evenly.

  • 3 Top Cannabis Stocks That Won't Stop Growing

    Some marijuana companies exploded onto the scene before quickly fading. These three pot stocks seem unstoppable.

  • Time to Buy the Dip on This Crucial Tech Company

    Across the megatrends of 5G, cloud computing, autonomous vehicles, and others, the common denominator is the requirement for components made of advanced engineered materials. Furthermore, the industry is consolidating, with II-VI being a leader on that front, currently waiting for final approval of its acquisition of Coherent (NASDAQ: COHR). Already down some 30% from all-time highs, II-VI fell another 4% after reporting earnings on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

  • Cathie Wood Loves These 3 Crypto Stocks

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood seems to have taken the investing world by storm. In 2020, Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) outperformed the greater market by nearly 9x -- 149% versus 16% -- and earned her Bloomberg News designation as best stock picker that year. With a focus on disruptive technology, it makes sense that ARK's exchange-traded funds would embrace crypto, but the strong conviction ARK's investments are showing to the sector is still a bit shocking.

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s Money Manager Drops $20 Million on Malibu’s Broad Beach

    Not many wealth managers can fathom affording their own $20 million house, much less two of them, but then again few wealth managers are as successful as Will Griffith and his San Francisco-based Iconiq Capital. Described by Forbes in 2014 as “an obscure Silicon Valley firm” that’s technically an ordinary registered investment advisory, the 10-year-old […]

  • A Peek Into Warren Buffett’s Second-Quarter Stock Moves

    Berkshire Hathaway was a net seller of just over $1 billion of stocks in the period, following almost $4 billion of net sales in the first quarter.

  • Why I'm Not Doing a Thing to Prepare for the Next Stock Market Crash

    Is anyone else tired of stock market crash warnings? During a stock market crash, there's really only one way to lose money -- sell off investments when they're down. Thankfully, I've worked hard to build up an emergency fund with enough money to cover about a year's worth of bills.

  • Zillow July 2021-July 2022 Home Value and Sales Forecast

    Zillow expects home values to grow 12.1% between July 2021 and July 2022, and to end 2021 up 20.3% from December 2020. The post Zillow July 2021-July 2022 Home Value and Sales Forecast appeared first on Zillow Research.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • Work Smarter, not Harder: How to Earn Passive Income with Cryptocurrency

    Photo by Executium on Unsplash When you take your money and invest it in the market, your primary goal is to grow your bottom line. One way to do that is to consider diversifying your portfolio to include various investment niches and types. Ultimately, you want to reach a point where you can rely on your investment choices to bring in new income even while you’re sound asleep. To do that and have your money work for you, design your portfolio in a way that generates passive income. But setting

  • Should You Buy Intuitive Surgical Ahead of Its Stock Split?

    Nearly one year ago, I predicted that Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) was headed for a stock split. Sure enough, last week, the robotic surgical-systems pioneer announced a 3-for-1 stock split is on the way. Intuitive Surgical has split its stock in the past.

  • EV Tax-Credit Plan Disappoints. It’s a Setback for Tesla and Its Rivals.

    An amendment to the $3.5 trillion spending bill would mean only people earning less than $100,000, buying vehicles for less than $40,000, would get a credit.