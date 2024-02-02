Lightning, small hail possible with storms headed for Dallas-Fort Worth. What to know

Frequent lightning and small hail are possible across Dallas-Fort Worth later Friday evening, according to a National Weather Service forecast.

“Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected overnight Friday night into Saturday morning. Some locally heavy rainfall will be possible where totals could approach 2 inches,” the NWS report says. “Areas along and east of I-35 will likely see the heaviest rainfall amounts. Some minor flooding will be possible during this time.”

A southerly flow of air will push moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into Central and North Texas bringing heavy rains at times to the region.

Increasing cloud cover tonight will give a way to a dreary Friday morning, with rain chances returning Friday afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop through the early evening. Although severe weather is not expected, frequent lightning and small hail will be possible. National Weather Service

Clouds will began rolling over North Texas Thursday night. Expect a dreary Friday morning with patchy fog expected in some areas, the NWS forecast states.

The weather service does not expect severe weather, but frequent lightning and small hail are possible. The rains will also move rapidly through the area and will mostly be gone later on Saturday.

“We`ll have to maintain an eye out for embedded rotating storms within what should become a line of convection late Friday night,” Fort Worth meteorologist Jennifer Dunn writes on the NWS website. “Coverage of storms should be highest along and east of I-35 after midnight Friday with precipitation tapering off from west to east on Saturday morning.”