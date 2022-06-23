Lightning strike kills woman, 2 dogs in Southern California
A woman and two dogs were killed by a lightning strike Wednesday as thunderstorms pounded Southern California, authorities said.
The 52-year-old woman was walking her dogs in Pico Rivera on Wednesday when a powerful bolt struck her, killing her and the dogs. Security camera footage captured her leaving home minutes earlier.
A woman and her two dogs were killed Wednesday by an apparent lightning strike in Southern California.
Thunder, lightning, rain and heavy winds hit as monsoonal moisture moves through the region.
A woman and her two dogs were killed in a lightning strike in the Los Angeles area Wednesday morning as thunderstorms rolled through Southern California,
The death in Pico Rivera marks the first time someone has been killed by lightning in 2022, according to the National Lightning Safety Council.
