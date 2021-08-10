Lightning strike sends family of golfers on Wisconsin course to hospital, sheriff says

A lightning strike injured family members golfing together at a Wisconsin course, officials said.

An employee at the Big Fish Golf Club in Hayward told KDLH the foursome was on the tee box of the fifth hole when the lightning bolt hit Tuesday morning. Hayward is a small city in northwest Wisconsin.

The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office said all four golfers were conscious when first responders arrived and took them to a local hospital, DrydenWire reported. Officials said a nearby lightning strike injured them, the news outlet reported.

The family members had been visiting from southern Wisconsin, KQDS reported.

The local hospital said two family members had been released as of Tuesday afternoon, KDLH reported.

