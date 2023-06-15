Lightning Strike Startles Georgia Man Covering Grill

A lightning strike startled a man covering his grill at his home in Canton, Georgia, on Sunday, June 11.

The man, Noel Smith, told Storyful he was enjoying a taco burger dinner and a cocktail with his family when he stepped outside to cover the grill, knowing it had cooled down.

“It was a Sunday afternoon, not a cloud in the blue sky, birds chirping away,” he said. “Right as I was getting the cover onto the grill the crack and boom of the lighting struck right above my head. I literally saw a white flash for a second.”

Smith said he later learned the lightning had struck his neighbor’s house a few doors down, adding that he was thankful they were okay.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the region on Sunday, and warned of the potential for frequent lightning. Credit: Noel Smith via Storyful