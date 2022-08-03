Lightning strike temporarily knocks out power for more than 10,000 Leesburg Electric customers

Frank Stanfield
·1 min read
Leesburg Fire Rescue responded to the transformer fire on Tuesday.
Leesburg Fire Rescue responded to the transformer fire on Tuesday.

LEESBURG — A lightning strike on a major Duke Energy power transmission line Tuesday evening knocked out power for 10,000 to 15,000 Leesburg Electric Department customers, the city manager said.

“That knocked power out to three of our five substations,” said City Manager Al Minner.

Those substations service the areas of Lake Square Mall, Center Street and the Cutrale juice plant, Minner said. The power went out about 7:15 p.m. and came back in some parts of town about 8:15 p.m.

Strange case: Man accused of stealing skulls from Mount Dora cemetery says he's victim of illegal search

'Wild Bill' gets his wish: Judge sentences Roberts to death for murder of his girlfriend

Arrests: Two arrested as Lake County Sheriff's Office wraps up undercover drug operation

However, some customers still were without electricity.

"Residents should expect the outage to last an unknown amount of time," Leesburg Fire Rescue wrote on Facebook. "Leesburg Electric is on scene working on the issue and will continue to work into the night."

As of 8:40 p.m., Duke Energy wasn't reporting any service outages in Lake County and SECO was reporting 38 Lake customers affected.

Jim Ross contributed to this report

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: Leesburg power outage: Thousands lose power after lightning strike

Recommended Stories

  • Mount Vernon man charged with killing sister's ex-boyfriend in street fight starts trial

    Carlton Naughton claims self defense in the killing of Chinyelu Browne in Mount Vernon.

  • California declares state of emergency over monkeypox

    State is second in three days to make decision amid push to fight outbreak with vaccines, outreach and education

  • Weather extremes strike across U.S.

    In Kentucky, the death toll continues to rise after devastating flooding. In Northern California, at least four people have died in the McKinney Fire. Much of the country is facing extreme heat. The Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Bettes has more.

  • How will sea level rise increase high tide flooding? Feds warn water levels are 'nearing the brim.'

    Days of higher-than-normal high tides are rising along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts, NOAA says, warning of the increased potential for flooding.

  • Two top House Dems decline to say Biden should run in 2024

    Two powerful House Democrats from New York each declined Tuesday to say that President Joe Biden should run for the White House again in 2024. Reps. Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney, two of the party's establishment liberals who chair powerful committees and are competing for a Manhattan-area House seat, shied away from supporting the president when they were asked in a televised debate whether Biden should seek a second term.

  • Man accused of pistol-whipping Asian senior humbled by 'much smaller man' in viral fight video

    Omari Garland, the man accused of pistol-whipping and robbing a 70-year-old Asian man in Fairfield last month, allegedly picked a fight with another Asian man at a gym in California. The Train 4 Life Center in Suisun City explained that Garland allegedly walked into the martial arts gym, signed a waiver to train and decided to pick on an opponent not of his own size, according to a post on their Instagram account. The "smaller man" that Garland challenged was Terrance “Wrong Turn” Saeteurn, a pro MMA fighter ranked 132nd in the Pro Men’s Flyweight division in the U.S.

  • Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack

    A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu told investigators that he had acted in self-defense.

  • Alex Jones railed against Sandy Hook parents on his broadcast as they testified against him at trial. The jury heard the insults in court.

    Jones called the dad of a Sandy Hook shooting victim "slow" during a broadcast as the father testified against him at his defamation damages trial.

  • Hollywood Attack: Images of suspects released after woman brutally beaten in parking garage

    Images of the suspects wanted in connection to last weekend's horrific incident that left a woman brutally beaten.

  • Boston Man Sentenced For Kidnapping, Raping Woman Over 3-Day 'Ordeal Of Terror'

    The Boston man accused of kidnapping a young woman and raping her over several days in 2019 has been sentenced to prison. Victor Pena, 42, will spend the next 29-39 years behind bars for the kidnap and rape of Olivia Ambrose, who was rescued from Pena’s home three days after she went missing according to ABC Boston affiliate WCVB. After a six-day trial and just two hours of deliberations, a jury found Pena guilty on Tuesday of one count of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape for forcing

  • California Sheriff Raids Indiana Auto Shop

    Yes, you read that right…

  • Ahmaud Arbery pursuer seeks leniency in hate crimes sentence

    The white man who initiated the neighborhood chase that resulted in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery is asking a federal judge to show leniency when he's sentenced next week for a federal hate crime conviction. While Greg McMichael deserves “a substantial period of incarceration,” his defense attorney said in a legal filing, he should be spared a life sentence — though he has already been sentenced to life without parole on a separate murder conviction. McMichael also wants the judge to transfer him to a federal prison so that he avoids serving time for Arbery's murder in Georgia's state prison system, which can't ensure his safety from attacks by other inmates, the lawyer said.

  • I-43 SB lanes closed due to shooting investigation

    The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office was investigating a shooting on I-43 Tuesday.

  • Texas trial begins for man accused of killing his daughters

    A man who evaded arrest for more than 12 years after being accused of fatally shooting his two teenage daughters in a taxi parked near a Dallas-area hotel was “obsessed with possession and control,” a prosecutor said Tuesday during opening statements of his capital murder trial. “He controlled what they did, who they talked to, who they could be friends with, if they and who they could date," prosecutor Lauren Black said. Yaser Said, 65, is accused of killing 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said on New Year’s Day in 2008.

  • Alex Jones Gets Scolded During Really Crappy Day in Court

    Briana Sanchez/Pool via ReutersFor a man so up in arms about being thrust in front of a “kangaroo court,” Alex Jones appears to be trying his hardest to make a mockery of the ongoing defamation suit brought against him by Sandy Hook parents. The final afternoon of scheduled testimony in Jones’ two-week trial got off to a rocky start on Tuesday, with the judge presiding over the Austin case reprimanding the notorious conspiracy theorist as he appeared to chew something in court.“Spit your gum out

  • Hiking to the world's tallest tree? You face $5,000 fines and jail, California officials say

    Thinking of hiking to the Hyperion tree in the Redwood National Park? Think again. Visiting the world's tallest tree leads to jail time or a $5K fine.

  • Emerging crime capitals of America: These cities have the highest murders per capita

    Major U.S. cities ranging from New Orleans to Rochester, New York, have the highest murder rates per 100,000 people, according to an analysis of June police data.

  • 70-year-old Asian woman brutally beaten, robbed twice by 4 juveniles in SF apartment complex

    A 70-year-old Asian woman was brutally beaten and robbed twice by four juveniles in broad daylight at her apartment complex in San Francisco. The woman, identified as Mrs. Ren, was approached by four juveniles who asked her for the time in the hallway of her apartment complex on July 31. “They search my body and I quickly realize they’re up to no good,” Mrs. Ren told ABC 7.

  • Marshall gynecologist faces additional sexual assault charges as more patients come forward

    Three women have come forward and accused Dr. Mark Walker of sexually assaulting them. Walker is currently awaiting trial in a separate sexual assault case.

  • Mystikal Arrested for Rape

    The 51-year-old rapper is also facing charges domestic abuse -- strangulation and robbery. Mystikal Arrested for Rape Alex Young