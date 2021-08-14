A second group of 7 people were struck by lightning in the same week, leaving 1 dead and several injured

Lightning strike in a field. Nick Brundle Photography/Getty Images

Seven hikers on a North Carolina mountain trail were struck by lightning on Friday.

The incident occurred a day after seven people were injured after a lightning strike on a New York City beach.

One boy died after the strike in NYC and four of the hikers were injured in North Carolina.

Two separate incidents of lightning strikes hit groups of seven people, killing a teen boy on a beach and injuring four people who were on a hiking trail.

On Thursday, a 13-year-old boy died after he was struck by lightning at Orchard Beach, located on the western end of Long Island Sound in New York City.

First responders found the boy, among the group of seven people who were struck by lightning while on the beach - "a 41-year-old male, 33-year-old female, 14-year-old male, 13-year-old male, 13-year-old female, 12-year-old female and 5-year-old male," according to the Hill.

Authorities said the boy was pronounced dead at the hospital while the others were in stable condition.

The following day, four people were injured after a lightning strike hit a group of seven who were hiking on a North Carolina trail.

The hikers were on MacRae Peak at Grandfather Mountain when lightning struck at midday on Friday, according to an update from the official Twitter page for Grandfather Mountain.

The lightning occurred after a "storm came up abruptly," a tweet from Grandfather Mountain says.

Local emergency management groups assisted, and all seven were able to get off the mountain and evacuate. After getting off the trail, each hiker was evaluated by medical professionals on an ambulance.

One of the hikers received serious burns from the lightning, according to local news outlet WBTV, and another person fell and hurt their head. They received medical treatment at a hospital after walking off the trail.

The other two individuals who got hurt had minor injuries, WBTV said.

Lightning strikes generally happen in the summer, when temperatures are higher. The National Weather Service says about 20 people a year are killed from lightning strikes in the United States. Hundreds more are seriously injured every year.

