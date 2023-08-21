Lightning strikes near car in Florida
Video captured a lightning strike in Lee County near a car in a parking lot.
Video captured a lightning strike in Lee County near a car in a parking lot.
More than 25,600 Amazon shoppers swear by this collagen powder for healthy skin and nails.
McPherson College enters the 2023 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance and wins second place in class.
2023 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance Best of Show is a 1937 Mercedes-Benz 540K.
“Not that the money matters, but that's a frustrating number.”
Viktor Hovland's win pushed him to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings headed into East Lake
With a top speed of 330 miles per hour, the fastest car in the world is the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut. But cars from Bugatti, Rimac, Pininfarina and Tesla are in the discussion.
McLaren looked like it was heading nowhere early in the season, but over the last four races the team has come around in dramatic fashion.
Paint jobs can be expensive and can be permanent. With a vinyl wrap you can choose from a larger variety of colors and it can be removed if you'd like.
The Colts took a big swing on a talented QB in the draft.
Most of the NFL wants to pass the ball, but not the Falcons.
More than 6,000 five-star fans are already experiencing year-round comfort behind the wheel.
The four-time All-American is expected to make a full recovery.
"We didn't want Aston Martin and Mercedes and Porsche to have all the fun with their cars," Ford CEO Jim Farley says at the $300,000 Mustang GTD debut.
A 1997 Ford Aspire 3-door hatchback, Kia-built successor to the Ford Festiva, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
The 'Corvettes in Competition' exhibit at the Petersen is Jake's origin story, stunning cars from 1953 to 2014 showing how Corvette Racing came to be.
Snag a Black+Decker portable AC unit for nearly 50% off, a massage gun for $28, and more great deals.
The Lions are the buzzy offseason team of the NFL.
It features plant-based ingredients, and reviewers say it tackles everything from sweat marks to saucy splatters.
A Cruise robotaxi collided with a firetruck late Thursday in San Francisco, injuring the vehicle’s passenger.
Cruise, the self-driving car subsidiary of GM, has been asked to reduce its robotaxi fleet by 50% in San Francisco following a crash Thursday night with a fire truck. The California Department of Motor Vehicles, the agency that regulates the testing and deployment of autonomous vehicles in the state, requested the reduction in operations. The state agency said it is investigating "recent concerning incidents" involving Cruise vehicles in San Francisco.