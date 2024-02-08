'Lightning struck twice' for North Carolina lottery winner

North Carolina man Christopher Mills won $200,000 from a second-chance lottery drawing after previously winning $100,000 from a scratch-off ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man won $200,000 in a second-chance lottery drawing after previously winning $100,000 from a scratch-off ticket.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said Christopher Mills of Winterville won the grand prize in Wednesday's 2023 Multiply the Cash Second Chance drawing .

Mills told officials he learned of his win from an email.

"I was shocked when I got the email but I was overjoyed," Mills said.

Mills' shock was compounded by the fact that he previously won $100,000 from a Winter Winnings scratch-off ticket in December 2021.

"I can't believe lightning struck twice," he said.

Mills said he plans to use his winnings to help his twin sons, who both recently graduated with master of business administration degrees from Campbell University, pay off their student debt.