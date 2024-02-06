Lightning used to kill a lot more people: Deaths dropped to near record low in 2023

Lightning appears over the Chicago skyline. Lightning deaths in the US neared a record low in 2023, part of a dramatic, decades-long decline in the number of Americans annually killed by lightning.

Lightning deaths in the United States last year were at a near-record low, part of a dramatic, decades-long decline in the number of Americans annually killed by lightning.

How dramatic? Eighty years ago, in 1943, for example, 432 people died after being struck by lightning. And that wasn't unusual for the 1940s, when several hundred were typically killed each year, according to the National Weather Service.

Compare that to last year, when 13 were killed, which was the second-lowest number on record.

And as recently as 2001, when a national lightning safety campaign began, the U.S. still averaged 55 lightning deaths per year. Now the average is down to 21, says John Jensenius, a meteorologist with the National Lightning Safety Council.

"The lightning safety campaign was started in 2001," he said. "Since then, we've seen a notable drop in the number of lightning fatalities across the U.S., despite an increasing population."

Why did lightning kill hundreds of people each year back in the 1940s?

In addition to increased awareness today, the sharp drop in lightning deaths over the past 80 years "coincides with a shift in population from rural to urban regions," wrote meteorologist Ron Holle, also with the safety council, in an article in the Journal of Applied Meteorology.

Jensenius said that in the 1940s, "there were many, many more small farmers who were out working in fields," which meant many more chances to be struck by lightning.

Lightning blasts through the night sky over Boulder, Colo., in 2012. "When thunder roars, go indoors!" is the key message in the safety campaign because it is simple, easy to understand, and it saves lives.

'When thunder roars, go indoors'

"When thunder roars, go indoors!" is the key message in the lightning safety campaign because it is simple, easy to understand, and it saves lives, Jensenius said. "In most cases, if you hear thunder, you are within striking distance of the storm and need to get inside a substantial building immediately."

Lightning explained: How to stay safe if lightning strikes

But there is much more to lightning safety than just the slogan: Planning, awareness, and willingness to delay, postpone, cancel or end an activity are equally important, he said.

"Over the years, members of the National Lightning Safety Council and the National Weather Service have worked with organizations at all different levels to establish safety guidelines and procedures to keep participants, and spectators safe," he said.

'It's not all about the deaths'

"While we have been very encouraged by this decline in lightning deaths, we don't like to see any deaths," Jensenius told USA TODAY. "But it's not all about the deaths. There are many more people injured by lightning and some suffer devastating, life-long neurological problems."

He said that aside from reducing deaths and injuries, the safety council measures its success by the preventative actions that others now take. "Many sports and outdoor events at all different levels (community, school, college, and professional) are now delayed, postponed, or cancelled when there is a lightning threat," he added.

"These all have an impact on how people view the danger of lightning," Jensenius said.

August 8, 2022: Lightning strikes as rain falls over Phoenix during a monsoon storm.

Lightning at a seven-year high

Despite the low number of deaths in 2023, lightning itself was at a seven-year high across the country last year, according to Vaisala Xweather, which tracks each stroke of lightning that hits the U.S. In 2023, some 242 million lightning flashes occurred in the U.S., Vaisala Xweather said. That's the most in at least the past seven years, the firm said.

Lightning isn't just dangerous for people: It also has a financial impact, according to Samuli Hänninen, the head of Vaisala Xweather. "Thunderstorms were the costliest natural catastrophe in the United States in 2023," he said, in a statement.

"Lightning triggers wildfires, disrupts power, impacts businesses, and poses a significant hazard to life and property, especially without the right safety measures in place.”

Lightning safety tips

∎ If you hear thunder, go indoors. If you hear thunder, you’re within striking distance of lightning.

∎ Always check the weather when you’re going to be outside for a long period of time. Have a plan for seeking shelter.

∎ Indoors, stay away from all electrical appliances, lighting, electric sockets and plumbing. If no secure shelter is available, a vehicle is a potential second choice — but avoid touching the steering wheel, ignition or radio. The metal is what makes the car or truck safe, not its rubber tires.

∎ As a last resort, if you're trapped with no shelter option, avoid open fields and beaches, trees and light poles. Avoid metal fences and bleachers and unprotected open buildings such as pavilions.

∎ If someone is struck, call 911, begin first aid and CPR if you’re trained. Use an automatic external defibrillator if available.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How many people die in lightning strikes? Deaths are way down.