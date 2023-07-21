Lights, cameras and taking action: Escambia neighborhood gets upgrades after two women shot

Escambia County Commissioner Lumon May wants to light up one neighborhood in his district “like Christmas” in response to multiple shootings.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on the 2900 block of Mission Road just before midnight on Monday.

When they arrived on scene, they found a woman shot in the chest outside of a residence. They also found bullet holes in a nearby vehicle and are investigating if she was in the vehicle when she was shot.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Morgan Lewis said the woman was shot by someone in a car as the vehicle drove past.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital where she is being treated for her injuries.

Escambia County commissioner Lumon May, center, speaks during an Escambia County Gun Violence Round Table hosted by Sheriff Chip Simmons at the Brownsville Community Center in Pensacola on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Gun Violence: Operation Brownsville is over, but sheriff is ready to 'take show on road'

Arrested: ECSO deputies searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in fatal Mission Road shooting

Another shooting in March, did take the life of 32-year-old Angel Bailey on the same street. The mother of four lived on the 2900 block of Mission Road.

Commissioner Lumon May represents the district where the neighborhood is located, off Fairfield Drive, near “W” Street.

May asked the board to fund lights and security cameras for Mission Road and they agreed to support it.

“I’m just asking to put the cameras there and put the lights up there,” May said. “It’s dark, people are getting killed. We need to light it up and put the cameras there. Cost is not the issue. I mean, we’re losing lives.”

Under investigation: One killed in shooting on Creighton Road in Pensacola

Otis Wilson, pastor of Top of the Bottom ministry, which is located on Mission Road, also spoke before the board about the fear in his community.

He said between the multiple shootings, stabbings and other violent crimes, people are afraid to go about their business in the community, and they don’t want criminals to run people out of their own neighborhood.

“Our goal, we’re working with the young kids, we’re trying to teach them a better way. We’re trying to stop a lot of the violence,” said Wilson. “At night it’s pitch black dark down there. We need help. We need lights, cameras. We need help, because if we don’t get it, it’s just going to get worse.”

Since the first of the year, there have been about 70 calls for service to Mission Road. Besides the two shooting victims, the calls also include several weapon discharge incidents, armed disturbances and many suspicious person and Neighborhood Watch calls.

Wilson said some people are even afraid to leave home. He thinks more law enforcement patrols would also help and that with some assistance the area can improve.

County staff is now working to expedite the installation of lights and cameras on Mission Road.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia County Commissioner Lumon May requests light for Mission Road