Lights come back on in Texas as water woes rise in the South

  • Donated water is distributed to residents, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Houston. Houston and several surrounding cities are under a boil water notice as many residents are still without running water in their homes. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • A woman living on the streets uses blankets to keep warm, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in downtown San Antonio. Snow, ice and sub-freezing weather continue to wreak havoc on the state's power grid and utilities. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  • Children play with a sled as snow begins to accumulate, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in San Antonio. Snow, ice and sub-freezing weather continue to wreak havoc on the state's power grid and utilities. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  • A water bucket is filled as others wait in near freezing temperatures to use a hose from public park spigot Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Houston. Houston and several surrounding cities are under a boil water notice as many residents are still without running water in their homes. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • A Park Policeman patrols along the River Walk as snow falls, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in San Antonio. Snow, ice and sub-freezing weather continue to wreak havoc on the state's power grid and utilities. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  • Michael Reynolds with the West Virginia Department of Highways works to clear tree limbs from utility lines along McCullough Road after an overnight snow piled on already ice-damaged areas on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Huntington, W.Va. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)
  • Victor Hernandez, left, and Luis Martinez fill their water containers with a hose from a spigot in Haden Park, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 in Houston. Texas officials have ordered 7 million people to boil tap water before drinking it following days of record low temperatures that damaged infrastructure and froze pipes. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)
  • Snow begins to accumulate as San Antonio police officers gather near the Alamo, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in downtown San Antonio. Snow, ice and sub-freezing weather continue to wreak havoc on the state's power grid and utilities. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  • A volunteer loads donated water into the trunk of a car at a distribution site, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Houston. Houston and several surrounding cities are under a boil water notice as many residents are still without running water in their homes. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Dave Robison of Bolton, left, and his grandson Dillion Robison, 15, make sure a newly purchased generator sits properly in their vehicle as they prepare to refill a propane tank, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Madison, Miss. Sub-freezing temperatures, burst water pipes and lines and an accumulation of slow melting ice and snow have taxed many community utility companies' services, resulting in power failures statewide. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • A man is loaded onto a bus for a trip to a hotel on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 in Charlotte, N.C. Residents of the homeless encampment "Tent City" are being required to vacate the area within 72 hours after health risks from rodent infestation was found in the area. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)
  • Donated water is unloaded at a distribution site, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Houston. Houston and several surrounding cities are under a boil water notice as many residents are still without running water in their homes. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • A man makes his way down a snowy street before it was cleared after after several inches of snow, sleet and freezing rain fell, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
  • A couple walk through falling snow, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in downtown San Antonio. Snow, ice and sub-freezing weather continue to wreak havoc on the state's power grid and utilities. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
1 / 14

Winter Weather Texas

Donated water is distributed to residents, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Houston. Houston and several surrounding cities are under a boil water notice as many residents are still without running water in their homes. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
PAUL J. WEBER and JILL BLEED

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Many of the millions of Texans who lost power for days after a deadly winter blast overwhelmed the electric grid now have it back, but the crisis was far from over in parts of the South with many people lacking safe drinking water.

About 325,000 homes and businesses remained without power in Texas on Thursday, down from about 3 million a day earlier, though utility officials said limited rolling blackouts were still possible.

The storms also left more than 450,000 from West Virginia to Louisiana without power and 100,000 in Oregon were still enduring a week-long outage following a massive ice and snow storm.

The snow and ice moved into the Appalachians, northern Maryland and southern Pennsylvania, and later the Northeast as the extreme weather was blamed for the deaths of at least 56 people, with a growing toll of those who perished trying to keep warm.

In the Houston area, a family died from carbon monoxide as their car idled in their garage. A woman and her three grandchildren were killed in a fire that authorities said might have been caused by a fireplace they were using.

Utilities from Minnesota to Texas used rolling blackouts to ease strained power grids. But the remaining Texas outages were mostly weather-related, according to the state's grid manager, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.

Rotating outages for Texas could return if electricity demand rises as people get power and heating back, said Dan Woodfin, the council's senior director of system operations.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott warned that state residents “are not out of the woods,” with temperatures still well below freezing statewide, south central Texas threatened by a winter storm and disruptions in food supply chains.

Adding to the state's misery, the weather jeopardized drinking water systems. Authorities ordered 7 million people — a quarter of the population of the nation’s second-largest state — to boil tap water before drinking it, following the record low temperatures that damaged infrastructure and pipes.

Water pressure dropped after lines froze and because many people left faucets dripping to prevent pipes from icing, said Toby Baker, executive director of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Abbott urged residents to shut off water to prevent more busted pipes and preserve municipal system pressure.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said residents will probably have to boil tap water in the fourth-largest U.S. city until Sunday or Monday.

Federal emergency officials sent generators to support water treatment plants, hospitals and nursing homes in Texas, along with thousands of blankets and ready-to-eat meals, officials said. The Texas Restaurant Association was coordinating food donations to hospitals.

Two of Houston Methodist's community hospitals had no running water and still treated patients but canceled most non-emergency surgeries and procedures for Thursday and possibly Friday, said spokeswoman Gale Smith.

As of Thursday afternoon, more than 1,000 Texas public water systems and 177 of the state’s 254 counties had reported weather-related operational disruptions, affecting more than 14 million people, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

About 260,000 homes and businesses in Tennessee's largest county, which includes Memphis, were told to boil water after cold temperatures let to water main ruptures and problems at pumping stations.

And in Jackson, Mississippi, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said most of the city of about 150,000 was without water Thursday night. Crews were pumping water to refill city tanks but faced a shortage of chemicals to treat the water, she said.

“We are dealing with an extreme challenge with getting more water through our distribution system,” Lumumba said.

About 85 seniors in a Jackson apartment building lost water service Monday and were relying on deliveries from a building manager, said resident Linda Weathersby.

Weathersby went outside collecting buckets of ice to melt it so she could flush her toilet and said “my back's hurting now.”

As the storms headed east, 12 people were rescued Wednesday night from boats after a dock weighed down by snow and ice collapsed on Tennessee's Cumberland River, the Nashville Fire Department said. And a 9-year-old Tennessee boy was killed when the tube his father was pulling behind an ATV slammed into a mailbox.

In and around the western Texas city of Abilene, authorities said six people died of the cold — including a 60-year-old man found dead in his bed in his frigid home and a man who died at a health care facility when a lack of water pressure made medical treatment impossible.

A 69-year-old Arkansas man was found dead after falling into a frozen pond while trying to rescue a calf. In Kentucky, a 77-year-old woman was found dead of likely hypothermia after two days without power and heat.

Before the wintry weather moved from Texas, the city of Del Rio along the U.S.-Mexico border, got nearly 10 inches (25.4 cm) of snow on Thursday, surpassing the city’s one-day record for snowfall.

—-

Bleed reported from Little Rock, Arkansas. Associated Press journalists Terry Wallace in Dallas; Juan Lozano in Houston; Leah Willingham in Jackson, Mississippi; Rebecca Reynolds in Louisville, Kentucky; Jay Reeves in Birmingham, Alabama; Kevin McGill in New Orleans; Darlene Superville in Washington; and Tammy Webber in Fenton, Michigan, contributed.

Recommended Stories

  • Texas weather: Residents told to boil tap water amid power blackouts

    Water treatment facilities are hit as many struggle with power cuts and freezing conditions.

  • 'Just crippling:' Texans devastated by ice storm hunt empty shelves for food and water

    The slow-moving winter disaster crippling Texas has left many without power, food or fresh water.

  • Africa's week in pictures: 12-18 February 2021

    A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent.

  • If You Live in These States, You Might Not Get Your Scheduled COVID Vaccine

    Millions of Americans are being affected as historic winter storms continue to pummel the U.S. Snow-covered roads, freezing temperatures, and power outages have brought many essential functions to a halt—which also includes COVID immunization efforts. Now, many states are reporting that some COVID vaccine appointments are being rescheduled or canceled in the wake of fierce weather conditions. Read on to see if your state has been affected, and for more on how you can prepare for your shots, The CDC Is Warning You Not to Do This Right Before You Get Vaccinated.Many areas of the country have seen vaccination centers shutter due to icy roads and lack of electricity. But even places that aren't being directly hit with extreme weather are being affected as deliveries of vaccine doses are delayed by the intense storms, ABC News reports."The weather's having an impact," White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said at a press conference on Feb. 17. "It's having an impact on distribution and deliveries from the delivery companies and the distribution companies. People are working as hard as they can, given the importance of getting the vaccines to the states and to providers, but there is an impact on deliveries."Unfortunately, those logistical woes may not clear up as quickly as the weather will. "The two biggest shippers involved here—UPS and FedEx—have major either hubs or warehouses down in the South, in Memphis and in other areas," Lori Tremmel Freeman, CEO of the National Association of County and City Health Officials, told CNN on Feb. 18. "So, we do expect there could be a blip in delivery of vaccine that is weather-related specifically," added Freeman, who also predicted that the interruption in deliveries of the vaccine may be felt "for the next week to two weeks."Whether it's unsafe conditions on-site or delayed doses from afar, health officials in more than a dozen states have reported they have or may soon need to reschedule or cancel some COVID vaccination appointments. Read on to see if your state is affected, and for insight on where you might be able to get immunized close to home, If You Live in These States, You Can Now Get Vaccinated at Walgreens. 1 Alabama 2 Arizona 3 Colorado 4 Florida 5 Georgia 6 Illinois 7 Indiana 8 Kansas 9 Kentucky 10 Maryland 11 Michigan 12 Mississippi 13 Missouri 14 Nevada 15 New Jersey 16 New York 17 New Hampshire 18 Ohio 19 Texas And for more on how the pandemic is affecting where you live, This Is How Much COVID Is Spreading in Your State.

  • 10 years after Christchurch quake, survivors share stories

    One woman channeled her anger to ensure buildings are safer. Ten years after an earthquake killed 185 people and devastated Christchurch, New Zealand, some of those profoundly affected are sharing their journeys. Ann Brower was taking a bus from the seaside suburb of Sumner into the central city when the magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck.

  • Biden repudiates Trump on Iran, ready for talks on nuke deal

    The Biden administration says it's ready to join talks with Iran and world powers to discuss a return to the 2015 nuclear deal, in a sharp repudiation of former President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure campaign” that sought to isolate the Islamic Republic. The administration also took two steps at the United Nations aimed at restoring policy to what it was before Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018. The combined actions were immediately criticized by Iran hawks and are likely to draw concern from Israel and Gulf Arab states.

  • Photos Show Texans Dealing With Deadly Cold Weather, Power Outages

    Residents face burst pipes, boil water advisories and food shortages as below-freezing temperatures and power outages continue across the state.

  • Lebanese court removes lead investigator into port explosion

    Lebanon's highest court on Thursday decided to remove the chief prosecutor investigating last year's massive Beirut port explosion, following legal challenges by senior officials he had accused of negligence that led to the blast, a judicial official and the country’s official news agency said. The Court of Cassation called for a new investigating judge to be appointed to lead the probe, nearly six months after it had started. The development is likely to further delay the investigation into the horrific explosion that killed more than 200 people, wounded over 6,000 and disfigured much of Beirut.

  • US ready to talk to Iran about reviving nuclear deal

    The United States on Thursday said it was ready to talk to Iran about both nations returning to a 2015 agreement that aimed to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, seeking to revive a deal that Washington abandoned nearly three years ago. The move reflects the change in US administration, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressing President Joe Biden's position that Washington would return to the accord if Tehran came into full compliance with the deal. Iran reacted coolly to the idea, put forward by Mr Blinken during a video meeting with the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany - a group known as the E3 - gathered in Paris. "If Iran comes back into strict compliance with its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the United States will do the same and is prepared to engage in discussions with Iran toward that end," a joint statement from the four nations said. Iran began breaching the deal in 2019, about a year after Donald Trump withdrew and reimposed economic sanctions, and has accelerated its breaches in recent months. It comes as a former US national security adviser urged Boris Johnson to spearhead a new deal with Iran and questioned the value of reviving the 2015 agreement. Writing in The Telegraph, John Bolton said "the world has changed dramatically since America’s departure in 2018" and accused the White House of failing to grasp the new reality in the region. "Iran's ideological fervor is undimmed, even as its menace grows," Mr Bolton said. "The Biden Administration does not get this point. "The Johnson government would be doing itself and Biden a huge favor by thinking strategically about Iran, and not simply reprising past mistakes."

  • UK to launch 'high risk' science agency

    The new agency will help "cement the UK's position as a science superpower", the government says.

  • Protection and Fit: Here’s How a KN95 Mask Works in the Fight Against Covid

    Some manufacturers say the latest KN95 masks could potentially be more effective than N95 masks

  • Supply delays impact vaccination effort in Arizona

    Arizona on Thursday reported 1,143 additional COVID-19 cases and 213 deaths while health officials in some areas said bad weather delayed vaccination deliveries, causing cancellations and the rescheduling of appointments. (Feb. 18)

  • When the Bill Comes Due in Europe, 'How Are We Going to Pay for All This?'

    PARIS — For nearly six months, Philippe Boreal and 120 of his fellow workers have been paid to stay home from their jobs at a Cannes luxury hotel that was forced to close for the pandemic. Boreal, a janitor for 20 years, is grateful for the aid, which is bankrolled by the French government under a sweeping plan to rescue people and businesses from economic calamity. But as the COVID-19 crisis drags on, he wonders how long the largess can last. “At some point you ask yourself, ‘How are we going to pay for all this?’” asked Boreal, who is collecting more than 80% of his paycheck, allowing him to pay essential bills and buy food for his wife and teenage daughter. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Most every other hotel along the Cannes waterfront is also keeping staff on state-funded furloughs — as are countless businesses across Europe. “The bill just seems so big,” Boreal said. “And it keeps on growing.” For households trying to balance their budget each month, the fact that European countries are incurring trillion-euro debts is dizzying. In France alone, the national debt has topped 2.7 trillion euros ($3.2 trillion) and will soon exceed 120% of the economy. But governments are far from worried about piling up debt right now, as rock-bottom interest rates empower them to spare no expense to shield their economies from the pandemic. And spend they do. Billions of euros are being deployed to nationalize payrolls, suppress bankruptcies and avoid mass unemployment. Trillions more are being earmarked for future stimulus to stoke a desperately needed recovery. The European Union has upended its policies to finance the largess, breaking with decades of strict limits on deficits, and overcoming visceral German resistance to high debt. Austerity mantras led by Germany dominated Europe during the 2010 debt crisis, when profligate spending in Greece, Italy and other southern eurozone countries pushed the currency bloc toward a breakup. The pandemic, which has killed more than 450,000 people in Europe, is seen as a different animal altogether — a threat ravaging all the world’s economies simultaneously. While German officials initially warned about runaway spending on the pandemic, European policymakers agree it would be folly to cut spending or raise taxes now to pay debts incurred to counter the economic fallout. Those debts are surging to levels not seen since World War II. In some European countries, debt is growing so fast that it is outpacing the size of national economies. But interest rates for many rich nations are around zero because of years of low inflation. While the amount of debt that countries have taken on has grown, the amount that governments pay to service the debt has not. So can there be such a thing as a free lunch after all? In the current unusual zero-interest world, maybe yes. Governments are borrowing heavily, issuing an ever growing pile of bonds. The European Central Bank is helping by buying large chunks of that debt, pushing already low interest rates lower still, and creating a mountain of cheap money for countries to tap. In the United States, President Joe Biden is pursuing an aggressive strategy to combat the pandemic’s toll with a $1.9 trillion economic aid plan. While the national debt is now almost as large as the economy, supporters say the benefits of spending big now outweigh the costs of higher debt. In Europe, pandemic spending has so far largely focused on floating people and businesses through the crisis. For Boreal and millions like him around Europe, the support has been vital for surviving through a sputtering recovery that now threatens to turn into a double-dip recession. “Without the aid, things would be much worse,” said Boreal, who receives an after-tax salary of 1,700 euros (about $2,050) a month while on furlough, financed by the state. “It’s allowing us to ride out the pandemic and hopefully get back to work soon.” For now, such spending is affordable. And government debt may never have to be fully paid back if central banks keep buying it. Countries can essentially roll over their debt at low interest rates, an operation akin to refinancing a mortgage. The European Central Bank effectively lent eurozone governments around 1.2 trillion euros last year and pledged to continue through summer. Public debt in the euro area could rise as much as 4 trillion euros by the end of 2023, according to the Institut Montaigne, an independent think tank in Paris. “If there’s no risk of a return of inflation, then the sky’s the limit for debt,” said Nicolas Véron, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington. And that points to the risk in this strategy. Some economists worry that inflation and interest rates could rise if stimulus investment revives growth too rapidly, forcing central banks to put a brake on easy-money policies. If borrowing costs rise, weaker countries could fall into a debt trap, struggling to pay down what they owe. “If inflation starts to return but there’s no growth, then the situation gets a lot trickier,” said Simon Tilford, director of the Oracle Partnership, a strategic planning firm in London. And if debt piles up year after year, governments will have a harder time stimulating their economy when the next recession rolls around. To people in charge of steering their economies through the pandemic, those troubles seem far away. “We need to reimburse the debt, of course, and to work out a strategy for paying down the debt,” Bruno Le Maire, the French finance minister, said in an interview with a small group of journalists. “But we won’t do anything before growth returns — that would be crazy.” For the strategy to work, Europe must act quickly to ensure a robust recovery, economists warn. While leaders approved a 750 billion euro ($857 billion) stimulus deal last year, countries haven’t been unleashing stimulus spending nearly as rapidly as the United States has to kick-start a revival and create jobs. “With interest rates at historic lows, the smartest thing we can do is act big,” the new Treasury secretary, Janet L. Yellen, told U.S. senators during her confirmation hearing, adding that failing to do so would risk muddling a recovery. By contrast, “most of what’s been done in Europe is survival support,” said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg Bank in London. “The current policies on their own will not bring back growth.” The International Monetary Fund expects growth to bounce back this year to 5.1% in the United States, where Congress authorized a $900 billion package in late December. Europe will lag with a rebound of 4.2%, the fund said. As a more contagious variant of the virus races through Europe, triggering new lockdowns, recoveries that were expected as early as summer may be delayed, with implications for national finances. The halting rollout of vaccines adds a further complication to hopes for economic expansion. Thomas Flammang, 28, a materials engineer at an aerospace consulting company in Rouen, is under no illusions about the weakness of the recovery. During his first months on furlough, he kept expecting things to return to normal. Stuck at home, he went for long walks and caught up on his reading. But as weeks stretched into months, the company’s order books never picked up enough for him to return to the job. Without a full reopening of the economy, things are likely to get worse. “For now, my company has saved our jobs,” Flammang said. But if things don’t perk up, he said, layoffs may be inevitable. He sees little light at the end of the tunnel. “Our generation will have to pay for many things: the baby boomers who retire, the cost of the climate crisis,” Flammang said. “And now we are using the printing press for the pandemic, and we will have to pay back all this aid,” he said. “It’s maddening when you think about it.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • AP Interview: Myanmar troops said to be moving to cities

    The U.N. independent investigator on Myanmar said Wednesday that “hardened” troops are being deployed from a number of border areas in northern Rakhine state to some cities, raising the possibility of bloodshed and “a tragic loss of life.” Special rapporteur Tom Andrews said in an interview with The Associated Press that the initial restraint of police dealing with “robust citizen opposition to the coup” has moved on in some instances to use of rubber bullets, real ammunition being fired and use of water cannons. “The people of Myanmar understand what the military and these generals are capable of, and so the presence of military and of troops, the escalation of a military presence, and where these troops are coming from makes me very, very nervous,” Andrews said.

  • Thousands of cold-stunned turtles rescued in Texas

    Residents have been rescuing cold-stunned sea turtles and taking them to a convention center in a South Texas resort town. (Feb. 17)

  • Crippling weather hampers vaccine deliveries, distribution

    The icy blast across much of the U.S. injected more confusion and frustration into the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination drive Wednesday just when it was gathering speed, snarling vaccine deliveries and forcing the cancellation of countless shots around the country. Across a large swath of the nation, including Deep South states like Georgia and Alabama, the snowy, slippery weather either led to the closing of vaccination sites outright or held up the necessary shipments, with delays expected to continue for days. In New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio said doses expected this week were delayed by weather elsewhere in the country, forcing the city to hold off making 30,000 to 35,000 vaccination appointments.

  • A TikTok cleaner shows how to make your gross microwave look new in minutes, but another expert says there's a better way

    Allison Nelson shared a non-toxic microwave cleaning tip on TikTok, but another expert told Insider they would switch the order of some steps.

  • Saudi-led coalition in Yemen moves troops to Marib to repel Houthi assault: sources

    The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen has redeployed troops to the Marib region and increased air strikes to try to repel an advance by the Iran-aligned Houthi group, sources in the military and the internationally recognised government said. Fighting in the gas-producing region has escalated as the Houthis try to take Marib city, the government's last stronghold in the north of Yemen. The fighting threatens to displace hundreds of thousands and complicate renewed U.S. and U.N. efforts to find a political solution to the more than six-year-old civil war in Yemen.

  • What's in a phone call? Joe Biden's caution towards Israel may hinge on sensitive election

    After weeks of speculation from Israeli diplomats and reporters about why Joe Biden was delaying his first call to one of America's closest allies, the US president has finally spoken with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. But the hour-long call has done little to dampen the suggestion that Mr Biden is deliberately keeping the Israeli leader at arm's length. In the four weeks since Mr Biden took office, he has spoken with the leaders of virtually every other US ally - as well as Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping. Danny Danon, from Mr Netanyahu's Likud Party, made clear the frustrations many of his colleagues felt at the snub, tweeting a list of the countries Mr Biden had already called. “Might it now be time to call the leader of Israel, the closest ally of the US?” he concluded. Conservative politicians in the US, including former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, also accused the Biden administration of "snubbing" Israel.

  • Rick Perry: Texans Should Endure Blackouts To Keep Feds From Overseeing Power Grid

    The Republican also insisted that wind and solar energy had caused the blackouts when coal, nuclear and natural gas energy systems bear much of the blame.