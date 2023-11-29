Lights on Lake walk-through this Thursday

Nov. 29—ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The weather outside is frightful, but Lights on the Lake is delightful when covered with snow, says Rick Coblitz, president of the Lights on the Lake Committee.

"Take advantage of this weather by seeing the displays in the snow," he said. "Everybody wants snow, so here you go."

Lights on the Lake, a drive-through holiday lights display at Lake Shore Park, will become a walk-through event from 6-8 p.m. Thursday.

Participants are asked to enter through the Minnesota Avenue entrance and park in the boat ramp area. Cost of admission is $1 per person.

"There will be food trucks and characters on-site to take your own pictures with," Coblitz said. "Olaf, the Grinch, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there."

Lights on the Lake is in its 18th season and open for drive-through traffic from 6 to 9 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 31 at Lake Shore Park.

The light show features thousands of Christmas lights on display, including a giant Christmas tree, a twinkling Land of Oz, a Nativity scene, elves, penguins, a covered bridge, colorful toy soldiers, a new waterfall, lots of animated scenes and an even bigger synchronized music display.

Drive-through admission is $5 per car or van; $1 per person for buses and $20 for mini-buses. Buy tickets in advance and to be entered into a drawing for $500.

For people planning to visit the show Dec. 24, 25 or 31, the hours will be a bit shorter — 6 p.m to 8 p.m.

Santa Claus will take gift requests on Friday Dec. 1, Dec. 8, Dec. 15 and Dec. 22.