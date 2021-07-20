Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

Jul. 20—The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Monday, June 21

INCIDENT — At 9:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 800 block of North G Street.

Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.

Tuesday, June 22:

INCIDENT — At 9:12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 700 block of North E Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:51 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 900 block of North H Street, which resulted in an arrest/cite-release.

Wednesday, June 23:

INCIDENT — At 9:17 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of felony resisting arrest in the 600 block of North R Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of North D Street and East Airport Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of North G Street.

Lompoc Police received two reports of fireworks.

Thursday, June 24:

INCIDENT — At 4:32 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of North Street and West Maple Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1400 block of West North Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

ARREST — At 11:03 a.m., Robert Deleon, 40, was arrested in the 400 block of North Lupine Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 11:42 a.m., Nathaniel Wilson, 25, was arrested near the intersection of East Maple Avenue and North Sixth Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, false imprisonment, damage to a cell phone and contempt of court.

ARREST — At 12 p.m., Antonio Velazquez, 43, was arrested near the intersection of West Cherry Avenue and North T Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony resisting arrest and brandishing a weapon, non-firearm.

Friday, June 25:

INCIDENT — At 7:13 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of North D Street and East Airport Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 12:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza that resulted in an arrest/cite-release.

ARREST — At 12:27 a.m., Alfonso Martinez, 26, was arrested near the intersection of Purisima Road and Rivaldi Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony resisting arrest, child cruelty with possible injury or death, obstruction and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.

Saturday, June 26:

INCIDENT — At 2:48 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1000 block of North Sixth Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 6:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 800 block of West Lauren Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 6:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of North G Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:39 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of West Maple Avenue and North O Street.

ARREST — At 6:42 p.m., Jazmin Morenopaniagua, 25, was arrested in the 300 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery.

Lompoc Police received three reports of fireworks.

Sunday, June 27:

INCIDENT — At 12:12 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an arson in the 1100 block of West Oak Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 1:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of North E Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 700 block alley of North D and E streets.

INCIDENT — At 9:23 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 700 block of North E Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1300 block of North V Street that resulted in a person contacted and counseled by an officer.

ARREST — At 5:11 p.m., Antonio Ramos, 40, was arrested in the 500 block alley of North M and N streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm, possessing a firearm while addicted to drugs or convicted of a felony, illegally carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and illegally carrying a concealed weapon.

Lompoc Police received two reports of fireworks.

Monday, June 28:

INCIDENT — At 1:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 700 block of North D Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1200 block of East Pine Avenue and resulted in a person contacted and counseled by an officer.

Tuesday, June 29:

INCIDENT — At 8:45 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of South F Street and East Cypress Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 12:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 900 block of North I Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 4:32 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Tangerine Avenue and North Lupine Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:32 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1500 block of West Lemon Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:16 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 400 block of North O Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of North G Street.

Wednesday, June 30:

INCIDENT — At 7:31 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of South B Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 8:32 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun near the intersection of West Maple Avenue and North O Street.

Lompoc Police received five reports of fireworks.

Thursday, July 1:

INCIDENT — At 2:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1300 block of North V Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1300 block of North L Street.

ARREST — At 9:51 a.m., Francisco Rodriguez, 33, was arrested in the 500 block of M Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm, conspiracy and participation in a criminal street gang.

Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.

Friday, July 2:

INCIDENT — At 9:38 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of North E Street and East Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 500 block of North Y Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block of West North Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

ARREST — At 10:26 a.m., Dean Acker, 38, was arrested in the 400 block of South J Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; and hit-and-run causing death or injury.

Lompoc Police received three reports of fireworks.

Saturday, July 3:

INCIDENT — At 6:47 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling.

INCIDENT — At 2:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of West Central Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 8:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of North S Street and West College Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 100 block of South C Street that resulted in an arrest.

ARREST — At 5:53 p.m., Steven March, 58, was arrested in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of shooting into an inhabited dwelling.

ARREST — At 6:51 p.m., Jorge Munozortega, 40, was arrested in the 500 block alley of North L and M streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; and evasion.

ARREST — At 7:06 p.m., Michael Limon, 36, was arrested on a warrant in the 700 block of North E Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony resisting arrest, illegal possession of narcotics and illegally under the influence of a controlled substance.

Lompoc Police received 13 reports of fireworks.

Sunday, July 4:

INCIDENT — At 12:40 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 600 block of West Maple Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 6:56 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersction of North Third Street and East Airport Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:28 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1100 block of East Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield near the intersection of North F Street and East Oak Avenue, that resulted in an arrest/cite-release.

INCIDENT — At 7:32 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block of North S Street that resulted in an arrest.

ARREST — At 5:39 p.m., Guillermo Bueno, 29, was arrested in the 100 block of South C Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run resulting in death or injury and driving under the influence resulting in bodily injury.

Lompoc Police received seven reports of fireworks.

Monday, July 5:

INCIDENT — At 2:31 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1200 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 3:19 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 200 block of North T Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a carjacking in the 1300 block of North V Street.

Tuesday, July 6:

INCIDENT — At 11:26 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 300 block of East Ocean Avenue, that resulted in an arrest/cite-release.

Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.

Wednesday, July 7:

INCIDENT — At 1:04 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of East Tangerine Avenue and North A Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 600 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest/cite-release.

INCIDENT — At 6:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping tom in the 800 block of East Airport Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:06 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping tom in the 100 block of North M Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted robbery in the 1000 block of North H Street.

ARREST — At 1:22 p.m., Christoval Vaca, 24, was arrested on a warrant in Kern County and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; and a probation violation.

Lompoc Police received four reports of fireworks.

Thursday, July 8:

INCIDENT — At 12:01 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 1000 block of West Lime Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:43 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of North H Street.

Lompoc Police received three reports of fireworks.

Friday, July 9:

INCIDENT — At 2:09 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1100 block of West College Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 3:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 4000 block of Capella Drive that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 6:27 p.m., Lompoc Police received report of a warrant service in the 400 block of South I Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 10:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received report of shots fired/heard in the 200 block of West North Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of South A Street and East Olive Avenue.

Lompoc Police received eight reports of fireworks.

Saturday, July 10:

INCIDENT — At 12:19 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 1:08 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping tom in the 200 block of East Barton Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 3:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1200 block of East College Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

Lompoc Police received two reports of fireworks.

Sunday, July 11:

INCIDENT — At 1:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1300 block of West Central Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 2:51 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1500 block of East Laurel Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 800 block of North H Street.

ARREST — At 4:51 p.m., Treshawn Pelky, 28, was arrested in the 1600 block of West Central Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of carjacking; assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Monday, July 12:

INCIDENT — At 3:50 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1200 block of West Cypress Avenue.