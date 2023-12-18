Lights of the South employee accused of stuffing more than $2,500 in her bra

A Lights of the South ticket handler was recently accused of stealing more than $2,500 from the business.

The employee is charged with felony theft by taking, according to jail records.

Authorities last week met with the manager of Lights of the South, one of the Augusta area's biggest light displays, who said a Columbia County Sheriff's Office deputy noticed the female employee pocketing money, according to an incident report.

The woman was responsible for selling tickets and managing the money she received as payment, according to the report.

Once the manager and owner of Lights of the South were made aware of the allegations, they installed a camera inside the ticket both positioned directly over where the financial transactions took place, according to the report

The manager showed deputies a video of the employee putting money into her bra while counting money on Dec. 13, according to the report. After deputies confronted the woman, she handed over $870 in stolen money.

The employee later admitted she also took $700 from the business on Dec. 8 and $1,000 on Dec. 12, bringing the total amount stolen to more than $2,500, according to the report.

The woman told deputies she took the money to pay her mortgage and avoid foreclosure, according to the report. She was taken to the Columbia County Detention Center.

Second employee charged with stealing from Lights of the South

On Friday, deputies met with the owner, who said another female employee was stealing cash and admission tickets.

The owner said he saw the employee on a security camera stealing $32 from the cash register and putting it in her pocket, according to a separate incident report. She later put the money back in the register.

The employee admitted to stealing approximately about $400 in the past two weeks, according to the incident report. She said she would sell customers tickets, but pocket some of the cash.

She also admitted to stealing five admission tickets and taking them home, according to the report. She was charged with misdemeanor theft by taking and booked into the Columbia County Detention Center.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Lights of the South employee accused of stealing thousands of dollars