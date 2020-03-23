Lightspeed Introduces Initiatives Supporting Local Businesses

Small and medium-sized businesses around the world impacted by COVID-19 will receive free resources from global POS leader

MONTREAL, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Lightspeed POS Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD) today announced several new initiatives to support its local retail and restaurant customers who have been affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Effective immediately, and for the next 3 months, Lightspeed is now offering the following services for free to help customers adapt:

Lightspeed Delivery for restaurant customers

Lightspeed eCommerce for retail customers

Lightspeed Loyalty for omnichannel customers

In addition, and to directly support our businesses, Lightspeed has also rolled out a #lightspeedlocal initiative that engages its company employees to shop locally and support small businesses in our network. The program reimburses employees in its 14 global offices up to $500 in local currency on purchases employees make from any Lightspeed retail or restaurant customer, whether through eCommerce shopping, meal takeout or delivery.

"Our employees and customers are at the heart of everything we do, and during this time of social distancing and uncertainty, it is more important than ever that we support them in a tangible way," said Dax Dasilva, Founder and CEO of Lightspeed. "I'm inspired by the spirit and innovation from some of our customers leveraging omni and creative home delivery options to make the best of an incredibly difficult time. Helping others do the same is at the heart of these incentives that we are putting in place."

To further help SMBs protect their businesses, Lightspeed launched an online COVID-19 Retail and Restaurant Resource Guide. The guide includes tips for operational tasks, as well as tools for new revenue streams to help businesses navigate changes in consumer behaviour. Our efforts aim to help small and medium-sized businesses remain agile in the current socio-economic climate and provide them with resources to safeguard a prosperous future.

On the heels of its recent bought deal offering, which closed February 27, 2020, Lightspeed remains well capitalized to support its highly diversified retail and restaurant customer base through this difficult time.

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed (TSX: LSPD) is a cloud-based commerce platform powering small and medium-sized businesses in over 100 countries around the world. With smart, scalable, and dependable point of sale systems, it's an all-in-one solution that helps restaurants and retailers sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments, and grow their business.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by favorite local businesses, where the community goes to shop and dine. Lightspeed has offices in Canada, the USA, Europe, and Australia.

For more information, please visit: www.lightspeedhq.com

Forward-Looking Statements

