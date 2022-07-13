Lightspeed launches US$500 mln fund for India, SEA

Pradipta Mukherjee
·1 min read

Lightspeed India Partners (LSIP) announced on Tuesday the closing of a US$500 million early stage fund (LSIP Fund IV) for India and Southeast Asia, as part of venture capital firm Lightspeed Venture Partners’ (LSVP) US$7.1 billion commitment.

See related article: Huobi Ventures bets on DeFi and gaming in $10M GameFi fund

Fast facts

  • In addition to the LSIP Fund IV, the US$1.98 billion Lightspeed Venture Partners XIV-A/B, L.P. (Fund XIV), US$2.26 billion Lightspeed Venture Partners Select V, L.P (Select Fund V) and the US$2.36 billion Lightspeed Opportunity Fund II, L.P. (Opportunity Fund II) make up a quartet of US$7.1 billion in funds.

  • The firm’s first investment in India was in 2007 and over the past five years, its presence has expanded to 28 professionals across three Indian cities — Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai — and Singapore, representing one of the largest venture advisory teams in the region.

  • Lightspeed has been a partner to a number of category leaders in India including Indian Energy Exchange, OYO, Byju’s, Grab, Acko, Razorpay, Udaan, ShareChat and Innovaccer, the company said.

  • LSVP has been an investor in the blockchain and crypto industry, with firms such as FTX and Alchemy in its portfolio.

  • The venture capitalist also announced on Tuesday the launch of Lightspeed Faction, a team dedicated to the blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystem.

See related article: Animoca says crypto winter ‘a great time’ for venture capitalists

Recommended Stories

  • LBank Exchange Will List Double Swap Token (DST) on July 13, 2022

    Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Double Swap Token (DST) on July 13, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the DST/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on July 13, 2022.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/130624_299d04e744c4985b_001full.jpgBITONE (BIO) is a network that perfectly decentralizes and verif

  • Restaurant Brands New Zealand's (NZSE:RBD) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...

  • Animoca Brands ups valuation to US$5.9B despite slumping markets

    Animoca Brands has raised US$75 million in a new round of fundraising in a move toward an “open metaverse,” defying plummeting markets and a drop in non-fungible token (NFT) sales during the crypto winter season, the Hong Kong-based blockchain game specialist announced on Tuesday. See related article: Animoca says crypto winter ‘a great time’ for […]

  • Global regulators back 'same risk, same regulation' for stablecoins

    Major stablecoins must comply with the same safeguards as traditional forms of payments, global regulators said on Wednesday, tightening controls over a battered crypto sector. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable value relative to traditional currencies, or to a commodity, to avoid the volatility that makes bitcoin and other digital tokens impractical for most commerce. IOSCO, a global body for securities regulators, and a committee at the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), a forum for central banks, said on Wednesday they had formally adopted proposals put out to public consultation last October.

  • Ng: More Signs Of Production Normalization In China

    JPMorgan Senior China Economist Grace Ng sees further signs of production normalization in China in the near term. She speaks with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia".

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Thinks Stocks Are More Attractive Than Bonds Right Now; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    As fears of recession and the prospect of more aggressive interest rate rises become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Leon Cooperman. Cooperman built his $2.5 billion fortune after founding Omega Advisors, which he now runs as a family office. Cooperman is mostly retired today, but he keeps his fingers on the pulse of the market. And now, he finds that in the midst of weakness, stocks may show the strongest signs of life. Explaining his stan

  • Why Wednesday Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

    On Wednesday morning, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release June data from the closely watched Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks the prices of a basket of daily goods and services. Investors use the CPI as one way to measure inflation, which has hit a 40-year high this year and forced the Federal Reserve to become increasingly hawkish in terms of monetary policy. While CPI data comes out every month, the reading on Wednesday will be watched more closely than normal, as are the current high levels of inflation.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Over 90% Upside Potential

    The average retail investor, looking for a route toward profits in today’s confusing market environment, can usually choose one of two basic strategies. The first is the traditional stock market path, that of share appreciation, while the second is the safer, more defensive, route through dividend payers. But what if an investor doesn’t need to choose between these routes? A number of dividend champs are offering potential investors a double whammy right now: to go along with high dividend yield

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is the best-known EV company. It's not to say others can't be successful, but Tesla stands out when it comes to investments. On July 2, Tesla said second-quarter vehicle production rose 25% year over year.

  • SilverBow Resources Stock Scores Relative Strength Rating Upgrade

    SilverBow Resources stock saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Monday, rising from 89 to 93. Is SilverBow Resources Stock A Buy? SilverBow Resources stock is attempting to retake its 200-day moving average.

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. With the looming threat of rising interest rates, dividend stocks are becoming the only feasible option for […]

  • ARK's Wood says Fed is making a 'mistake,' sees stocks bottoming

    The Federal Reserve is ignoring signs of deflation as it continues its aggressive interest rate-hike plan to combat inflation and will soon be forced to make a dovish pivot, star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. "The market has figured out the Fed is making a mistake," Wood said, leaving U.S. stocks "in a bottoming process." Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing fund of 2020 thanks to bets on companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc which soared during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, cited declines in copper, oil and gold prices as signs that fears of sustained inflation are overblown.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Considers a Major Move

    The young manufacturer of electric vehicles wants to reduce its costs in full increase in production rates.

  • 2 Technology Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    Technology stocks have been bruised and battered in 2022 amid the broader stock market sell-off and factors such as surging inflation, higher interest rates, and weak consumer spending. The company's revenue during the month was up 18.5% year over year.

  • Behind Voyager’s Fall: Crypto Broker Acted Like a Bank, Went Bankrupt

    In an industry where counterparties are tightly bound together by a weave of debt and leverage, dominoes can fall fast and hard.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their outlook for 2022, and go directly to read 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. Over the years, reinvesting dividends has produced tremendous returns. From 1993 to 2018, the S&P […]

  • “This is When You Get Bullish”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click “This is When You Get Bullish”: 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. Chip shortages have truly wrecked many global industries, which highlights the importance of the semiconductor market. According to a recent report […]

  • The world's largest asset manager just cut its outlook for the stock market

    BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has downgraded its outlook for equities, citing increasing economic uncertainty and persistent inflation.