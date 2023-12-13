Lightspeed Restoration to provide rapid Response to water and fire damage

There’s a new business in town to rely on for immediate, highly skilled response to water and fire damage.

Lightspeed Restoration of St. Augustine. Recognizing that a rapid response is key to a rapid recovery when disaster strikes a home or business. Florida business owner Armen Kachaturian is bringing this newly launched national franchise to his home state, opening two additional locations in Daytona Beach and East Duval County.

Lightspeed Restoration provides 24/7, world-class service from highly trained technicians to address water and fire damage emergencies as well as indoor air quality (IAQ) improvements.

“We are well-prepared to provide residential and commercial customers along Florida’s North East Coast with mold remediation, water and fire damage restoration services, and air duct cleaning,” said Armen Kachaturian, owner of Lightspeed Restoration of St. Augustine. “As a part of Lightspeed Restoration, our expertise in water and fire damage is paired with advanced technology solutions and enhanced communication.

We work with insurance carriers to streamline and expedite recovery, getting our customers’ lives back to normal with as little stress as possible. We look forward to serving the area with the power of this brand behind us.”

Standing water, mold, debris, structural damage, and indoor air quality concerns are no match for Lightspeed Restoration’s experienced, caring technicians who have a passion for coming to the rescue.

The company’s in-house call center dispatches these experts to homes and businesses 24/7 to provide rapid relief for water emergencies, structure fires, storms and other natural disasters that leave consumers in need of immediate help.

This newly launched brand from Home Franchise Concepts, a premier platform of best-in-class franchise brands in the home services sector, is expanding rapidly in the $210 billion restoration market, with territories available across the country.

Franchise owners and their technician teams have access to an industry-leading training facility approved by the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC). Located at Home Franchise Concepts’ Experience Center, the Lightspeed Restoration flood house is a full-scale model home that runs flood simulations and offers hands-on experience and instruction in restoration and remediation.

For more information on Lightspeed Restoration of St. Augustine, or to schedule an appointment, call 904-689-8259 or click here.

