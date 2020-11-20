Lightwave Logic Announces Receipt of Innovative Direct Drive Fiber Communications Patent

Breakthrough Invention Enables Modulators to Operate Efficiently without the Need for Costly Driver Integrated Circuits (ICs) in Optical Networks; Directly Addressing Feedback Received from Potential Customers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that it has received a new patent on a breakthrough invention that eases the use and lowers the adoption cost of its electro-optic polymer modulators, addressing feedback received from potential customers evaluating the company's technology, for the datacenter and telecommunications fiber optics markets.

U.S. Patent number 10,591,755, details an important invention that allows users of electro-optic polymer modulators to not only operate the devices with high speed and low power directly from CMOS IC chips, but gives them the opportunity to avoid the expense, physical footprint and power consumption of high-speed modulator driver ICs.

After receiving feedback from potential customers on electro-optic polymer modulator performance, one of the overwhelming comments was in the area of power consumption, and the chance to operate modulators directly from CMOS circuits. The impact for CMOS direct driving in fiber optic communications will allow for the company's leading-edge electro-optic modulators to operate more seamlessly in optical networks.

"This exciting new patent not only provides a solution to more easily implement high-speed and low-power solutions for potential customers, but also allows for reduced operational expense in the optical network, which is critical in today's fiber optic communications environment where data traffic is ever increasing. This feature means that it is not just the optical component that our technology impacts, it is the reach of the optical component throughout the entire network to reduce network operating expenses as a whole," said Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic. "Furthermore, this U.S. patent for Lightwave Logic strengthens our freedom of manufacturing, and directly enables our modulators to become more competitive than ever in the marketplace."

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

