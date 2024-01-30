Ligonier family shares concerns over proposed First Energy project ahead of public meeting

When you’re on the Kemerer family’s property in Ligonier, you’re in what they call their “nook of the woods.” They bought it in 2018.

“We fell in love with the nature and kind of the blank slate that we had with the property, and the cabin had been vacant for so long, we knew that we could have the vision to make it what we wanted,” said Rosslyn Kemerer.

They did a lot of renovations, but outside, they focused on reforestation and introducing different animals to their sanctuary.

“We breed rare breed ducks. They’re Ancona, they’re just not very common. So we ship their hatching eggs and hatch out ducklings, we also have a bunch of kinds of chickens, mini lop rabbits, and I also keep bees,” Kemerer told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek.

However, the Kemerers feel a proposed power line route from First Energy could disrupt a lot of the ecosystem there.

First Energy is considering these four routes for a new power line between Derry and Ligonier. The company said it would improve reliability for more than 11,000 power customers in the county.

According to the company, the line would be eight to 10 miles long, supported by steel pole structures.

Route One is the route the Kemerers are concerned about, as it would slice through the center of their property.

“It would be really devastating to all of the reforestation work that we’ve done,” Kemerer said.

Kemerer tells Channel 11 that the Loyalhanna Watershed Association is also concerned about that proposed route.

They worry it would have the most negative ecological impact on the greatest area.

She wants First Energy to choose one of the other three proposed routes and is trying to get the word out to neighbors about an upcoming public meeting next week.

“So, it’s really not so much about us and our property, it’s really about which route would have the least environmental impact, and that would be route two,” she said.

First Energy answered Channel 11′s questions via email.

A spokesperson said the company doesn’t have a preferred route.

“The information gathered from public outreach and the public meeting will help determine the preferred route. We expect to select the preferred route in the first quarter of 2024. KATCo will seek approval from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission for the project and plans to file an application in the second quarter of 2025. If approved, we estimate construction would start in early 2027.”

That public meeting will be held next Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. At the RK Mellon Elementary School gym.

