Ligonier man charged with trying to pry open relative's safe

Sep. 2—State troopers this week arrested a Ligonier man accused of breaking into an elderly relative's home in Derry Township and trying to pry open her safe before fleeing empty handed, according to court documents.

Zachary J. Saflin, 23, is charged with burglary, criminal attempt, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, prowling and carrying a .40 caliber handgun on a revoked permit in connection with the Aug. 14 incident.

Saflin was arrested after the victim, who is in her 80s, turned over video surveillance tapes of Saflin breaking into her residence, according to court documents.

Trooper John Robertson reported Saflin is shown in tapes driving in his 2018 white Ford pickup truck into the victim's drive, then parking out of view of one surveillance camera and using a flashlight as he walks to the residence. However, Robertson reported that Saflin is later captured on video in front of the residence "picking up a stick and using it to knock a security camera out of view."

However, other cameras placed about the residence continued to record Saflin's actions, police said.

Robertson said in court documents that, once inside, Saflin entered a bedroom where the safe is and sawed off the handle and attempted to pry open the door before he fled. Investigators reported that he caused $2,000 in damage, plus $500 for the victim to hire a locksmith to open the damaged safe.

In a recent interview, Robertson said Saflin admitted to the burglary "to get money."

Saflin, who used to live in Salem, is scheduled to go on trial Oct. 4 on multiple criminal charges, including rape, filed by state police for an assault that allegedly occurred at a birthday party in Ligonier Township May 18, 2020. He was free pending trial on the 2020 case after posting $10,000 bond last year, according to court dockets.

He was remanded to the county prison Wednesday after failing to post $10,000 bond Wednesday pending a preliminary hearing Sept. 8.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .