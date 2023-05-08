Ligonier Valley police chief on leave; phone, vehicle seized during raid at station

May 8—Ligonier Valley Police Chief John Berger is on administrative leave after state troopers and agents of the federal Department of Homeland Security raided the police station last week, seizing his personal phone and police vehicle.

It wasn't clear what triggered the raid at the station in Ligonier Township, but Mark Sorice, the department's solicitor, said the authorities are focusing on Berger.

Sorice said local officials had "not a clue" in advance that the raid was planned, saying it was "a shock to the public and to those who were closely connected to the chief. He was well loved, and his family had strong ties to the community."

He said the leave for Berger was recommended by the leadership of a board of representatives from the township and Ligonier Borough that oversees the joint police force.

"When we discovered the investigation on Thursday, and the vehicle and the phone were seized, we needed to take some action," Sorice said.

Neither Berger nor Matt Smith, who is president of Ligonier Borough council and chairman of the police board, could be reached for comment.

Michael Matrunics, the department's assistant chief, has taken on the duties of acting chief.

The leadership of the force is expected to be among issues addressed by the police board at its regular public meeting, set for 5 p.m. Tuesday in the township office.

"I don't think the sentiment would support that (Berger) would return to his former duties," Sorice said. "We can't go back to where life was prior to Thursday."

Meanwhile, Sorice said he is initiating an internal investigation at the department, "reviewing how (the chief) conducted his operations of the department."

Sorice said the Ligonier Valley police officers are "cooperating fully. They have been very open, honest and straightforward. They understand their jobs, that the integrity of the department is most important and that everybody is held accountable for their actions.

"The investigation has just started and is ongoing. Wherever it leads us, we will take the appropriate action."

At Tuesday's police board meeting, "We're expecting a lot of people to come out in support of the police department," said Ligonier Mayor Ormond "Butch" Bellas, who is a borough representative on the board.

A 1990 graduate of Ligonier Valley High School and a 1992 graduate of the municipal police academy at Westmoreland County Community College, Berger has served in area law enforcement since 1993.

He was acting police chief in Derry Borough from 1996 to 1999 before getting a full-time job in Ligonier Township. He served as Ligonier Borough's police chief from 2004 until the Ligonier borough and township departments combined for increased efficiency about four years ago.

Berger then became chief of the new Ligonier Valley force — with the assistant role occupied by Matrunics, previously chief of the township department.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer.