Ligonier Valley police seeking information on weekend burglaries

Sep. 14—Ligonier Valley police are asking the public's help after a pair of businesses along Route 30 in Ligonier were burglarized early Saturday.

Chief John E. Berger said officers responding to an alarm at Rick's Tobacco Outlet at 2:28 a.m. found the drive-thru window had been forced open and broken. Once inside, Berger said the burglars also damaged a window blind and also tossed cigarettes off the shelves.

Thinking the burglars may still be inside, Berger said K9 officer Kilo responded but the burglars had already fled.

"As of now it appears that only cigarettes were stolen. Investigators think the store's audible alarm may have scared them off," Berger said.

As officers were investigating the tobacco shop burglary, Berger said officers found that the nearby laundromat was also entered. He said the burglars entered the laundry by breaking through a side door.

Investigators found the detergent dispensers were damaged as well as the coin machines.

The county detective forensic team processed both scenes, Berger said.

After looking at security surveillance video, Berger said it is believed three people were involved in the burglaries.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to telephone police at 724-238-5105.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .