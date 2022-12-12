Lii Hen Industries Bhd's (KLSE:LIIHEN) Share Price Is Matching Sentiment Around Its Earnings

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider Lii Hen Industries Bhd (KLSE:LIIHEN) as an attractive investment with its 6.7x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

Lii Hen Industries Bhd certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is Lii Hen Industries Bhd's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Lii Hen Industries Bhd's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 63% last year. Despite this strong recent growth, it's still struggling to catch up as its three-year EPS frustratingly shrank by 9.7% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 5.1% as estimated by the sole analyst watching the company. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 8.0%.

With this information, we are not surprised that Lii Hen Industries Bhd is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Lii Hen Industries Bhd's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Lii Hen Industries Bhd, and understanding should be part of your investment process.

If you're unsure about the strength of Lii Hen Industries Bhd's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

