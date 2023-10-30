‘Likely homicide’ victim found in Alabama ditch. Police seek public’s help to ID woman

Phenix City police are asking for help identifying a woman who was found dead Friday. Police said the Investigations Division is treating the case as a homicide.

Phenix City police said they were called out around 1:15 p.m. Friday to Brickyard Road near Fontaine Road where they discovered the dead body of a woman off the side of the road in a ditch.

Police said the victim’s body will be transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the victim or any other information they can contact Inv. John Young at (334) 448- 2794 or the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611.