How likely it is that Prince William will see the throne

The royal line of succession determines who will be seated at the British throne next.

Now that the Queen has died, Prince Charles is king. Then, Prince William, then Prince George.

An update to the royal succession law says heir to the throne will be determined by birth order.

Following Queen Elizabeth II's death, many are wondering about royal line of succession.

It has left some wondering questions like, how possible it is that Prince William will become the King of England? The answer is fairly straightforward, but there's a little more to it than you might think.

Here's a quick explainer of the next few people in line to take the throne after Queen Elizabeth II:

Determining the next in line for the throne means following the rules

Prince Charles is first in line for the throne. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

There are two ways for a royal to make it to the throne. According to Buckingham Palace, succession to the throne is determined by ancestry and laws put into place by the British government.

Parliamentary statutes dictate that succession to the British throne is influenced by the following factors: descent, legitimacy, religion, and sex for anyone born after October 28, 2011.

The original law stated that the first-born son would take precedence over other children. The new succession law means that heirs to the throne — both male and female — will be determined by the order in which they are born.

This means that girls, like Princess Charlotte, may now be considered for the throne in the future.

Now that Queen Elizabeth II has died, Prince Charles has taken the throne to become King Charles III. Charles is Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son, which is why he's first in line following the Queen.

Prince William will have to wait his turn to become the King of England

Prince George follows in line after Prince William. Handout/Getty Images

The only case in which Prince William would have become king right after Queen Elizabeth II is if Charles died before she did, according to Robert Hazell, a professor of government and the constitution at the University College London.

If Prince William becomes the King of England, Kate Middleton will become the Queen of England. The royal couple married on April 29, 2011, in an elaborate ceremony in front of 1,900 people at Westminster Abbey.

"When William becomes king, Kate will become queen," Hazell said. "There is nothing to prevent William becoming king, other than his own premature death."

Next up in line after William? Not Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex will most likely never see the throne in his lifetime, as he's behind Prince William and Middleton's children, according to the line of succession determined by Buckingham Palace.

After Prince William, he and Middleton's eldest son Prince George is next in line for the royal throne.

"If William were to die before Charles, then on the death of Charles, Prince George would become king," Hazell said. Charlotte and Louis follow George in the line of succession.

Only after William and Middleton's children are ineligible to take the throne would Prince Harry be able to become the King of England. This is still true even though he has stepped back from royal life — he is still in the royal line of succession.

His first-born son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is seventh in line to the throne.

