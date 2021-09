The Telegraph

A truly great sporting moment captures our attention and hearts, and it is unsurprising that people want a piece of the story for themselves. Sometimes this can be opportunistic and tiresome, for instance people wanting to score their political points about Emma Raducanu’s heritage. But sometimes a figure at the edge of the picture rightly, humbly, receives some of the reflected glory. That has been the case with Tim Henman, whose part in this story has cast him in a fresher, kinder light.