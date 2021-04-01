Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoe’ saga continues as judge orders maker to halt shipping

Rapper Lil Nas X arrives for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles (AFP via Getty Images)

A judge has ordered the maker of Lil Nas X’s "Satan Shoe” to halt fulfilling all orders of the shoe amid ongoing litigation from Nike, a report has said.

According to Business Insider, a court ordered MSCHF, the New York-based art collective that launched in collaboration with the rapper, to halt shipping immediately.

Nike filed a temporary restraining order on Wednesday requesting MSCHF not ship orders on the shoe, and the order was granted later the same day, the outlet reported.

"Issuance of the requested temporary restraining order is in the public interest to protect the public against confusion, deception, and mistake," the court order reportedly reads.

The limited edition black and red sneakers, which are said to have sold out in less than a minute, were made using Nike Air Max 97s and contain a drop of human blood.

The 666 pairs of shoes also feature a pentagram pendant and were sold for $1,018 in reference to a Bible verse, Luke 10:18 — “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven.”

Nike insisted it had “no relationship” to the shoes and later sued MSCHF in US district court, alleging that the “unauthorised” shoes could cause confusion and dilution of the Nike brand.

“Nike did not design or release these shoes, and we do not endorse them,” the company previously reiterated that statement to The Independent.

In the lawsuit, the company demanded MSCHF deliver all products that bear resemblance to Nike products for destruction, and that MSCHF pay for the cost of the suit and lawyer fees on top of damages, Insider reported.

Referring to its swoosh logo, the company said in the lawsuit that the “decisions about what products to put the ‘swoosh’ on belong to Nike, not to third parties like MSCHF,” according to The New York Times.

The release of the shoes comes days after Lil Nas X unveiled the song “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”.

The rapper posed for the ad campaign for the sneakers and is seen in the look book modeling the shoes.

The Independent has reached out the Nike and MSCHF for comment.