Lil Tay’s father fires back after her Instagram account claims he faked her death

Lil Tay’s father, Christopher Hope, has reportedly denied responsibility for the Instagram death hoax that recently put his daughter back into the headlines.

Catch up: On Aug. 9, a post from Lil Tay’s own Instagram account announced that she and her brother had passed away. The next day, she surfaced after years of inactivity to debunk the fake news, claiming that her account was compromised by a third party. Meta, which reportedly confirmed the account's hacking, then helped to retrieve it. The post remains live but is now flagged as “false information.”

What now: On Tuesday, a Story posted on the same account accused Hope of faking Lil Tay’s death. It also described him as a “my abusive racist misogynistic woman beating father.”

What he’s saying: Speaking to TMZ, Hope slammed the allegations as “100% false.” He also threatened to sue whoever was behind the post and those who parrot its claims.

“The person who is responsible for that Instagram post, as well as anyone repeating the completely false and libelous accusation within it, are virtually certain to become defendants in a defamation lawsuit,” Hope told TMZ. “Everything stated is 100% false, and I trust that this should be obvious to anyone who knows me or the long history of absurd and untrue statements made by the various people who have controlled the Instagram account.”

What’s next: Hope and Lil Tay’s mother, Angela Tian, had been embroiled in a years-long custody battle that reportedly ended in a victory for the latter. In a recent statement to TMZ, Tian said she and her children “can finally move on from this nightmare” and that her daughter, now 14, “can pursue and achieve her dreams on her own terms.”

The Instagram Story accusing Hope of faking Lil Tay’s death was followed by a photo of someone holding a U.S. passport. Timestamps between the Stories showed a difference of at least five hours.

