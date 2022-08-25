Lil Tjay thanks fans in first post since Edgewater shooting: 'I'm here for a reason'

Bronx rapper Lil Tjay posted a video to his fans on Twitter and Instagram, his first message on social media since he was shot in June outside an Edgewater shopping promenade in what authorities have called a botched robbery.

"Thanks for the love, thanks for the support," the rapper says, appearing sedate in the cell phone video posted Wednesday afternoon. "I've been looking at the [direct messages,] you know, the comments, and everything else, and I feel love."

Tjay, whose real name is Tione Merritt, was shot on June 22 when a suspect, later identified by Bergen County Prosecutors as Mohamed Konate, approached his vehicle, demanding jewelry and fired several rounds, striking Merritt and his companion Antoine Boyd, 22. A third victim, Jeffrey Valdez, 24, also of the Bronx, was in the vehicle at the time but was not hit by the gunfire.

Thanks for the love and support ya I appreciate everything fr… 🫶🏾we gon come back stronger than ever ‼️‼️ ya ready 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/lxGKZSp9Fy — TJAYYYY 🖤 (@liltjay) August 24, 2022

In Wednesday's message, Merritt claims he was shot seven times. "It was tough, you know. Most people don't survive it, but I'm here. I'm here for a reason," he said, adding that there would be "new music coming soon" and promising to "come back stronger than ever."

Prosecutors have since charged Konate with attempted murder, armed robbery and weapons offenses. A Superior Court judge ordered he remain in jail pending a trial, earlier this month, despite arguments from his attorney that no weapons existed that linked Konate to the shooting.

