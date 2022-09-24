Lil Uzi Vert’s Artist Desto Shot And Killed In Houston

Prayers are pouring in for Memphis rapper Lotta Cash Desto, who was killed on Sept. 24 in an early-morning shooting in Houston, Texas.

According to Assist. Chief Wyatt Martin of the Houston Police Department, officers responded to calls of a shooting on the 5500 block of Richmond Avenue on Sept. 24, at around 2:39 a.m. Upon arriving on the scene, officers approached a silver Porsche SUV facing westbound with two female victims inside. Both occupants appeared to have been struck by gunfire multiple times.

Assist. Chief W. Martin Briefing on Multiple Shooting at 5500 Chimney Rock https://t.co/BzvzJIrQad — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 24, 2022

Desto, the driver of the Porsche SUV, succumbed to her injuries and was declared dead on the scene. The other female passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a recovery, according to investigators.

A male victim was found nearby with gunshot wounds and, according to police, was transported to the hospital.

Authorities are still on the hunt for answers. At this time, they do not have any suspects, no description, and no motive.

”We don’t have any information about motive at this time. It could be road rage. It could have been a robbery. We just don’t know, and we don’t have enough information at this time to make a determination,” said Asst. Chief Martin.

According to HPD, there may have been more than one shooter, based on the location of the bullets in the SUV.

Right now, the police are interviewing several witnesses in hopes of gathering the information that can lead them in the right direction. They’re asking the public to come forward with any information they may have.

Lotta Cash Desto was signed to Lil Uzi Vert. The two shared a close bond, with the Lil Uzi referring to Desto as his “sister” and “twin” on many occasions.

Lotta Cash Desto, who also went by the name Desto Cash, hailed from Memphis, TN but also lived in Atlanta before recently relocating to Houston, TX. She recently celebrated a birthday on Sept. 12.

Just last night, Desto posted on Instagram before heading out for the evening. Upon hearing the news of her passing, friends and fans have been sending their condolences in her comments.