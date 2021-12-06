Lil’ Wayne accused of pulling assault rifle on one of his bodyguards

The fight started after Weezy accused the guard of taking photos and leaking them to the press.

A member of Dwayne “Lil’ Wayne” Carter‘s security team has accused the rapper of pulling an AR-15 on him during a recent altercation that reportedly escalated from words to physical violence, according to TMZ.

The incident allegedly occurred at Weezy’s seven-bedroom home in Hidden Hills, Calif., the entertainment news site reported. One of Wayne’s bodyguards told police the fight started after the five-time Grammy winner accused him of taking photos and leaking them to the press, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

Wayne eventually told the bodyguard to leave his home, but the guard decided to use the bathroom first, TMZ reported. That’s when the guard said Wayne retrieved and brandished an AR-15 in front of him. The guard reportedly fled the scene before calling police, according to TMZ.

Wayne’s team vehemently denied the incident took place, saying the rapper doesn’t even own a gun, TMZ reported.

Law enforcement officials also raised doubts about the bodyguard’s story, pointing out he didn’t have any bruises or other signs of injury on his body despite reporting a physical altercation took place.

Authorities told TMZ the guard doesn’t want to press charges against Wayne, but police are still investigating. Local law enforcement and Weezy’s publicity team did not immediately respond to requests for comment from theGrio Monday morning.

This wouldn’t be the first time Wayne has gotten into trouble with guns. A year ago, he pleaded guilty to federal gun charges stemming from a December 2019 search of a private jet in Miami. The “Mahogany” rapper was facing up to 10 years in prison upon sentencing before he and Kodak Black received pardons from then-President Donald Trump.

Wayne also served eight months in prison in 2010 after pleading guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon in October 2009. That charge stemmed from a 2007 incident when New York authorities found a gun on Weezy’s tour bus.

