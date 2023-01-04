Lil Wayne, Birdman, T.I., Future among notable potential witnesses who could testify in YSL trial

Channel 2 Action News has learned that more prominent names in the rap and hip-hop community could be called during the trial against defendants charged in the Young Slime Life case.

The trial is scheduled to begin next week for 14 defendants facing charges in the RICO case, including Jeffrey Williams, a.k.a. Young Thug.

On Tuesday, Channel 2′s Michael Seiden obtained the potential witness list for Williams’ defense. The list included Atlanta rapper Killer Mike, music executives and Williams’ fiancé. On Wednesday, Seiden obtained the lists for the state’s case and for one of Williams’ co-defendants, Miles Farley.

The state list includes 157 names connected to the Atlanta police department, 62 names from various law enforcement agencies and 125 lay witnesses.

The most notable names among the lay witnesses are: Rashawn “YFN Lucci” Bennett; Dwayne Carter, a.k.a. “Lil Wayne”; Alexis “Dolly’ Grier, Williams’ sister; Dequantes Lamar, a.k.a. “Rich Homie Quan”; and Bryan Williams, a.k.a. “Birdman.”

For Farley’s list, the most notable names are: Clifford Harris, Jr. a.k.a, “T.I.”; Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn a.k.a “Future”; and Michael Lamar White II a.k.a “Trippie Red.”

Channel 2 Action News has been following the YSL since the indictment and arrests in May 2022.

Prosecutors allege that Williams was one of the founders of YSL, or Young Slime Life, an alleged criminal street gang accused of committing violent crimes, including murder and armed robbery from 2013-2022.

Defense attorneys argue that the allegations are false, claiming YSL is a clothing company and record label, also known as Young Stoner Life.

Originally, the indictment charged 28 defendants, but eight have since taken plea deals and six others will be tried separately.