Lil Wayne Buys Brand-New Hidden Hills Mansion for $15.4 Million

Joyce Chen
·2 min read
Lil Wayne is seemingly setting down roots on the West Coast with the recent purchase of a $15.4 million Hidden Hills mansion. Built from the ground up in 2019, the modern farmhouse is situated on 3.3 acres, with a main house that measures more than 10,000 square feet and a separate guesthouse that brings the total square footage up to 12,135.

There are a total of seven bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms (including those of the guest house). The main home opens onto a double-height front foyer with an impressive glass-enclosed wine closet tucked under a grand staircase. The living room features a unique modern fireplace embedded into a floor-to-ceiling geometric marble mantel. The kitchen is a completely upgraded affair, with two large marble-topped islands and a French range. A glass-lined breakfast nook overlooks the backyard, and the family room boasts an entire wall of glass sliders that open onto a wraparound patio.

The main house’s five bedrooms are all located on the second floor, each with their own en suite bathrooms; the main suite sits above the tree line, with a cozy fireplace-anchored sitting area. The en suite main bathroom is an oasis of calm, with a modern stand-alone soaking tub situated just under a large picture window and double vanities. Other amenities include a home theater, a gym, and a wet bar. Out back, there is a full outdoor kitchen and built-in barbecue grill, with several different areas set up for alfresco dining and entertaining. The infinity pool is set level to the flat backyard, with an inset spa at the far end of the pool. There is also a sports court.

The guesthouse has its own kitchen and combination living-dining area, along with two bedrooms and its own short driveway. 

Lil Wayne’s new neighbors include Kylie Jenner and The Weeknd, both of whom are within sugar-borrowing distance. In addition to his recent real estate purchase, the rapper also owns a $16.75 million, 10,632-square-foot mansion on Allison Island off the coast of Miami Beach that he bought in 2018.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

