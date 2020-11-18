Lil Wayne charged with possession of a firearm

Li Wayne has won five Grammy awards

US rapper Lil Wayne has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The charge, handed to him on Tuesday in Florida, relates to an incident in December 2019.

The 38-year-old, real name Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, was found to be carrying a gun and bullets when police searched a private plane in Miami.

He is barred by US law from owning a gun, due to having a previous decade-old firearms conviction.

According to the Miami Herald, the star admitted the gold-plated pistol found in his luggage was his. He reportedly told police the weapon had been given to him as a Father's Day gift.

Police also found a variety of different drugs, as well as $25,000 (£18,816) in cash, the newspaper continued.

The five-time Grammy award-winner is due in court next month, solely on the gun charge, and could face a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Last month, Lil Wayne performed and the socially distant BET Hip Hop Awards show.

He also made the headlines by meeting with US president Donald Trump, praising his plan for Black Americans.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.