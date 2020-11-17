Lil Wayne facing 10 years in prison after being charged with possession of a firearm

The New Orleans rapper is going to court next month.

If Lil Wayne is convicted in his latest firearm case, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida charged the Trump supporter with “one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon,” per TMZ.

In December 2019, law enforcement officers were tipped that drugs were being transported on the plane and obtained a search warrant. Federal agents searched a private jet Lil Wayne was a passenger on and discovered guns and drugs, but according to Waynes’ attorney, Howard Srebnick, said he was “cleared” to leave the scene at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport.

At first, the Feds didn’t think Wayne, 38, was involved because there were others on the flight. But now it appears they believe he was in possession of a weapon and ammunition.

Lil Wayne performs in the 2020 NBA All-Star

This has serious implications for Wayne who is a convicted felon and shouldn’t be in possession of a firearm at all.

Srebnick says Wayne was charged for having a gold-plated handgun in his luggage in December but, “There is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it. There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person.”

Wayne is going to court to answer the charges next month.

Srebnick added, “The charge is that because he was convicted of a felony in the past, he is prohibited from possession a firearm.”

It has been over 10 years since Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Carter, was charged when a loaded .40-caliber semi-automatic gun was found on his tour bus. He was arrested in July of 2007 and admitted to the offense in October of that year, per The Guardian.

