Lil Wayne pleads guilty to federal gun charge

Rapper Lil Wayne pleaded guilty Friday in Miami federal court to illegally carrying a loaded handgun while traveling to Florida on a private plane last December, CBS Miami reports. On December 23 last year, an anonymous tip led officers to Opa Locka Executive Airport where Lil Wayne, 38, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter, had arrived from California.

Carter told officers he had a gun in his bag. After securing a search warrant, officers looked in the bag containing Wayne's personal items and found a gold-plated Remington 1911, .45-caliber handgun loaded with six rounds of ammunition. He told investigators the handgun was a Father's Day gift, according to a search warrant, the Associated Press reported.

Authorities said Carter had previously been convicted of a felony, which made possession of the gun illegal.

Records show the bag also contained personal use amounts of cocaine, ecstasy and oxycodone. Carter's sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 28. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison, although he will likely get less time than that, the AP reports. He is currently free on $250,000 bail.

Lil Wayne performs onstage during the EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. / Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest
Lil Wayne performs onstage during the EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. / Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

