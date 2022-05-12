Lila Moss wears a glucose monitor in her new Versace and Fendi campaign after being praised for showing it at the Met Gala

Lila Moss is the daughter of British supermodel, Kate Moss. Theo Wargo/WireImage

Lila Moss wore a glucose monitor in a photo she shared from her Fendi and Versace campaign.

She's received praise for not shying away from her type 1 diabetes diagnosis.

It comes after images of her wearing her monitor at the 2022 Met Gala went viral on TikTok.

Lila Moss shared a photo from her new fashion campaign with Fendi and Versace that shows her wearing a glucose monitor for her diabetes on her arm.

The 19-year-old model, whose mother is British supermodel Kate Moss, posted the picture of her wearing a silky dress, gold-and-black heels, and a mini purse on Tuesday. She also wore a Libre device placed on her upper arm, which continuously monitors a person's glucose levels, according to the UK's National Health Service.

While Lila didn't make any reference to the medical equipment in the caption of the photo, which has amassed over 37,000 likes as of Thursday, people in the comments called her a role model and thanked her for "normalizing" it and representing the diabetic community.

Speaking to The Kit in 2020 about her diagnosis, Lila said that "not many people" knew that she had diabetes. "It's not visible from the outside, so no one would really know just by looking at you. I have type 1," she said, adding that she wanted to try to help the cause in the future.

As Lila's modeling career has grown, so has the visibility of her diagnosis.

In September, she walked alongside her mother for the first time during Paris Fashion Week, Insider previously reported. While modeling in the show, Lila wore a baroque-printed swimsuit that clearly showed her Omnipod insulin pump, which she later told British Vogue "was epic."

Lila Moss wore her diabetes pump to the 2022 Met Gala. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Gotham/GC Images

More recently at the 2022 Met Gala in early May, Lila was pictured wearing her insulin pump and monitor on the red carpet visibly beneath her sheer nude-colored Burberry gown, Mail Online reported.

The look went on to inspire Grace Cochran, who says she's a nursing student with type 1 diabetes and goes by @grace_oliviat1d on TikTok, to post a viral video calling Lila a badass "diabetic queen."

The video has amassed over 638,000 views as of Thursday with the majority of users again sharing appreciation for Lila's decision to not hide her diabetes medical devices on the red carpet.

In an email to Insider, Cochran said it was Lila's transparency that she most admired. "She could have taken the devices off and gone with more inconspicuous options for the night — but she didn't," she wrote.

"I think it sends a powerful message to young kids living with type 1 diabetes that wearing life saving medical devices is never something to be embarrassed of," Cochran added.

Representatives for Lila Moss, Fendi, and Versace did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

