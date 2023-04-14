Weeks After Cole Sprouse's "Call Her Daddy" Interview Went Viral, Lili Reinhart Was Spotted Making Out With A TikToker Who Parodied His Indoor Smoking

Reuters Videos

STORY: Location: New YorkThe cast of 'The Phantom of the Opera' prepare for their final performance[Ted Keegan, Phantom understudy] "It was always looming far in the future. It didn't seem as though it was something that was imminent, and now that we've gotten to the last week, every moment is precious, to be honest.” The award-winning show is closing on Broadway after 35 years[Joyce Hammann, Concertmaster] “I can say without a doubt I will be crying. I don't think there's any way I'll keep a dry eye at that point. It's just hard to imagine that I won't be playing it again, at least not on a nightly basis.” 'Phantom’ is the longest-running show on Broadwaystacking up 13,733 performances and collecting over 70 awards since its debut in 1988 It tells the story of an aspiring opera singer who is taught by the mysterious PhantomIt's based on the classic novel by Gaston Leroux and was originally directed by Harold Prince“I've never seen it before, but I'm so excited to see it.”"Yeah, we know that it's going to be the last matinee ever, so. Super, super - it's 18th birthday, so I'm taking her out.”“Well, I always wanted to take my wife to it. And when I saw I was closing, I was like, I got to go. We got to come and see it. But it's a magnificent show.”