Liliana Marcu Awan, MD, FAAFP, AAFP, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liliana Marcu Awan, MD, FAAFP, AAFP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as the Owner and Family Practitioner at Medical Center of Hollywood Family, Cosmetic, and Ketamine Infusion Center.

Located in Emerald Hills, Medical Center of Hollywood Family, Cosmetic, and Ketamine Infusion Center provides an extensive line of services to patients of all ages. Services include general family practice, gynecological reasons, polysubstance abuse services/detox, and cosmetic procedures such as Botox, microdermabrasion, microneedling, radiofrequency contouring, skin tightening, age spot removal, and ZO skin care. Dr. Awan has been serving patients in the Miami metropolitan area for the last eleven years.

Backed by twenty years of success, Dr. Awan is a patient-preferred physician in Florida because she treats the whole patient rather than symptoms alone. She applies an open and compassionate approach to each person she serves while executing her specialties: cosmetic medicine, addiction medicine, wellness, and IV ketamine treatment. Bilingual, she serves patients who speak English and Romanian. In addition to her role at her clinic, she serves patients at Memorial Regional Hospital South, Memorial Regional Hospital, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, and Memorial Pembroke Hospital. Before she opened her practice, she held various titles, such as sectional chief of family medicine and department chief of medicine.

An academic scholar, Dr. Awan received a Bachelor of Science in biology from the University of Denver. She attended the Universidad Iberoamerican (UNIBE) in the Dominican Republic for medical studies, earning a Doctorate of Medicine (MD). For post education training, she completed a residency in psychiatry at Temple University in Philadelphia and a residency in family practice at Virtua Hospital in New Jersey, where she served as chief resident. She is board certified by the American Board of Family Practice and has been certified in addiction medicine since 2010.

A respected voice in her area of expertise, Dr. Awan is a fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

Outside of work, Dr. Awan is an active member of her local Romanian Orthodox Church.

Dr. Awan dedicates this recognition to her parents Radu and Florae Marcu.

