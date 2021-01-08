Lillard scores 39 as Blazers rout Timberwolves 135-117

  • Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, right, lays the ball in over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
  • Portland Trail Blazers guard Rodney Hood, right, drives to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jake Layman, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
  • Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, left, goes up to defend against a shot by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
  • Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0), left, passes the ball as Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (23), right, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
1 / 4

Timberwolves Trail Blazers Basketball

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, right, lays the ball in over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
ANNE M. PETERSON

PORTLAND. Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 39 points, including seven 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Minnesota Timberwolves their sixth straight loss with a 135-117 victory Thursday night.

CJ McCollum added 20 points for the Blazers, who led by 33 in the second half. Jusuf Nurkic had 17 points and seven rebounds before Portland rested its starters in the fourth quarter.

D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards each scored 26 points for the Timberwolves (2-6), who continue to struggle without Karl-Anthony Towns as he recovers from a dislocated left wrist. He’s missed six games, coinciding with Minnesota's losing streak.

Lillard, who also had seven rebounds and seven assists while playing less than 30 minutes, said he made a point of coming out strong.

“I need to be more aggressive, be in attack mode, just trying to lift the level of urgency from the start,” Lillard said.

The Timberwolves had a narrow 29-28 edge after the opening quarter, paced by Russell with 11 points.

Portland (4-4) pulled in front in the second, taking a 46-36 lead on Gary Trent Jr.'s 3-pointer. Robert Covington's 3, which capped a 15-0 run, extended the lead to 54-36 as Minnesota's offense stalled.

After leading 75-56 at the break, the Blazers pushed their advantage to 95-65 in the third quarter on Lillard's 3-pointer from 33 feet out.

Edwards dunked to get Minnesota to 116-100 with just over six minutes left.

“Losses when they stack up, it hurts,” Minnesota coach Ryan Saunders said. “We're all competitors here. You’ve got to fight the natural instinct to let go of the rope when things get tough. You grab onto somebody next to you when things get tough.”

Saunders said help might be on the way soon because Towns has been making progress. “Once we get back to Minnesota, we’ll evaluate more, and get him around the team and see where he is at that point,” Saunders said.

Until their big man does return, Malik Beasley said the Timberwolves need to weather this slump.

“We've got to help each other. We've got to trust each other. That’s the main thing. We've got to have each other's back. I don't think we're doing that right now. We’ve got to come together,” he said.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Minnesota was also without Josh Okogie, who has missed five games with a strained left hamstring. ... Saunders said the Timberwolves discussed the mob of President Donald Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. “It was disgusting to watch in so many ways and it shows just how far we have to come as a country when it comes to coming together," he said.

Trail Blazers: Rodney Hood returned after missing two games with a quad strain. ... The Blazers have made 12 or more 3s in every game this season. ... McCollum had four 3s before heading to the bench.

CAPITOL SEIGE

Lillard was asked his reaction to the events that unfolded Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

“Guys around the league have spoken about it, talk about how we pretty much live in two different Americas,” Lillard said. “Being a Black man, I know what that situation would have been if people of color decided to take that kind of route. I know it wouldn't look the way it looked.”

PRAISE FOR DAME

“Whatever we did, we didn’t do it good enough because he really got going tonight,” Saunders said. “There's a reason why Damian Lillard is an MVP-caliber basketball player. If you’re not in tune with all the details on how to cover him, he’ll make it really tough on you.”

UP NEXT

The Timberwolves host the first of two straight games against San Antonio on Saturday.

The Trail Blazers visit Sacramento on Saturday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • When will Warnock and Ossoff be seated in the Senate — and when will Democrats take control?

    With their upset victories in this week’s Georgia runoffs, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will give Democrats the edge in the U.S. Senate for the first time since 2015.

  • Capitol riot and Trump's role leave allies around the world stunned and frightened

    Even European political figures who had previously embraced Trump’s brand of right-wing populism seemed to turn icy to the man with 13 days remaining in the White House.

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • Pakistan arrests 7 Shiite militants, foils possible attacks

    Pakistan's counter-terrorism police and the country's intelligence agency raided hideouts of an outlawed Shiite militant group in the eastern Punjab province and arrested seven suspects who allegedly wanted to attack leaders of rival Sunni Muslims' groups, a spokesman said Thursday. The suspects were being directed by militant leader Mehmood Iqbal, who was hiding in a neighboring country, officials said. Authorities did not name the country but officials have previously blamed Iran for backing Shiite militants.

  • EU citizens banned from using ID cards to enter UK after rising terrorism and crime concerns

    EU citizens will be banned from using ID cards to enter the UK from October because they are so easy to fake they are being widely used by terrorists, criminals and illegal immigrants to enter the country. Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, is using Brexit to change the rules so that EU ID cards can no longer be used as travel documents, and instead visiting EU nationals will have to present passports at UK borders. It comes amid growing concern about the proliferation of fake European IDs, which have been used by jihadis, rapists, thieves and benefit fraudsters. A Home Office source said: “These documents are some of the most insecure and abused documents seen at the border and we know that they are used by organised crime groups.” Thousands have used them to enter the UK, with Italian and Greek documents most susceptible because they are paper-based, more easily forged, and on sale for £800 on the black market. Albanian Fatmira Tafa was jailed for 14 months last year for using a fake Greek ID to get a kidney transplant that cost the NHS more than £72,000. Islamic State terrorists behind the Paris and Brussels atrocities used “top quality” counterfeit EU ID cards to travel freely around the continent planning their carnage. Najim Laachraoui, one of the Brussels Airport suicide bombers who killed 32, had an ID card from a counterfeit documents factory. The EU border agency Frontex said more than 7,000 people were detected trying to enter the bloc using fraudulent documents in 2016 – with most found trying to get into the UK. Albanian and Ukrainian nationals using fake Italian and Greek ID cards are the main offenders caught at UK borders. “Smugglers frequently provide migrants with fraudulent travel and identity documents as a part of their 'services',” Frontex said in its annual report. “Both the quantity and the quality of the fraudulent documents circulating in the EU have improved over recent years. The sustained demand has prompted counterfeiters to increase their output and has also prompted the creation of new print shops.” Europol, the European police agency, has warned that document fraud is one of the most common criminal activities linked to illegal immigration.

  • Loeffler concedes to Warnock in Georgia Senate race: 'We came up slightly short'

    On Thursday, Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler conceded to the Rev. Raphael Warnock in a video statement posted to Twitter.

  • U.S. Supreme Court's Breyer in retirement spotlight after Democratic wins

    With Democrats securing control of the U.S. Senate, some liberal activists are calling for liberal Justice Stephen Breyer to make retirement plans so Democratic President-elect Joe Biden quickly can appoint a successor to the Supreme Court's oldest member. Breyer, 82, has served on the nation's top judicial body since 1994, having been appointed by a Democratic president, Bill Clinton. Republican President Donald Trump, due to leave office on Jan. 20, appointed three justices during his four-year term, moving the court rightward with a 6-3 conservative majority.

  • Capitol Police officer dies after pro-Trump riot

    At least four civilians also died, including three people who police said suffered medical emergencies and one woman who was fatally shot by police.

  • Woman who accused Black teen of stealing phone is arrested

    A woman who falsely accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone and then tackled him at a New York City hotel was arrested in her home state of California. Miya Ponsetto, 22, was jailed Thursday in Ventura County, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office there said. The New York Police Department flew detectives out to California earlier Thursday with a warrant for Ponsetto's arrest.

  • The military commander tasked with speeding up Covid vaccine roll-out

    The military commander behind the lightning-fast construction of the NHS Nightingale hospitals is now leading the Armed Forces’ bid to speed up the coronavirus vaccine roll-out. Brigadier Phil Prosser of the Royal Logistics Corps has been embedded for weeks at the NHS headquarters in Elephant and Castle, South London, to work alongside the head of the jab task force. Taking a central role in the programme’s delivery, he chairs the 8am daily vaccine meeting and is preparing to dispatch military “surge teams” to ensure the mass jab roll-out runs to timetable. On Thursday night he stood alongside the Prime Minister and Sir Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England, at a televised Downing Street press conference to set out the Armed Forces' next moves.

  • Romney says Trump incited Capitol 'insurrection'

    "What happened here today was an insurrection, incited by the President of the United States," said Senator Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee. "Those who choose to continue to support his dangerous gambit by objecting to the results of a legitimate, democratic election will forever be seen as being complicit in an unprecedented attack against our democracy." Police evacuated lawmakers and struggled for more than three hours after the invasion to clear the Capitol of Trump supporters, who surged through the hallways and rummaged through offices in shocking scenes of chaos and disorder.

  • Rioter photographed hanging on Congress wall claims he was telling others to respect ‘sacred ground’

    Protestor says his companions wanted to ‘trash the place’ but he urged them to respect the ground

  • Raffensperger escorted out of Ga. Capitol after it was surrounded by pro-Trump mob

    Militiamen and Trump supporters on Wednesday in Atlanta surrounded the state’s capitol building in search of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperper.

  • Here's how many people have been arrested in connection with the pro-Trump Capitol mob

    After a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, law enforcement has arrested 82 people so far in Washington

  • Police chief's past sows doubts in wake of Taylor's death

    Louisville city leaders praised the former Atlanta police chief who has been hired to oversee their struggling department in the wake of Breonna Taylor's death, but some critics questioned if she was the right choice after a rocky departure from her previous job. Erika Shields was introduced this week after winning plaudits from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and a panel that unanimously selected her after a months-long search process. The panel included two Black city council members who have been instrumental in police reforms since Taylor was fatally shot by city officers in March.

  • Turkey says talks with France to normalise ties going well

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey and France are working on a roadmap to normalise ties and talks are going well, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, adding Ankara was ready to improve ties with its NATO ally if Paris showed the same willingness. Turkey has repeatedly traded barbs with France over policies in Syria, Libya, the eastern Mediterranean and Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as over the publication of cartoons of Prophet Mohammad in France. Paris has led a push for EU sanctions on Turkey.

  • Mike Pence’s daughter reveals she was caught up in riots and defends ‘hero’ Capitol police

    Charlotte Pence Bond, Mike Pence’s daughter, has defended Capitol Police after pro-Trump rioters were able to overpower law enforcement and breach the US Capitol on Wednesday. Capitol Police have come under scrutiny given how underprepared they appeared to be compared to the number of rioters who descended on the Capitol. Anyone who is blaming the Capitol Hill Police for the domestic terrorism that occurred yesterday should seriously reconsider their position.

  • Joe Biden could send a message to Black Americans with this reparations bill

    Experts say the H.R. 40 reparations bill could be an early test for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

  • AP Photos: Indian army patrols border with rival Pakistan

    From sandbagged Indian army bunkers dug deep into the Pir Panjal mountains in the Himalayas, villages on the Pakistan-controlled side of Kashmir appear precariously close, on the other side of the Line of Control that for the past 73 years has divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals. Tens of thousands of soldiers from India and Pakistan are positioned along the two sides. AP journalists were recently allowed to cover Indian army counterinsurgency drills in Poonch and Rajouri districts along the Line of Control.

  • Australia reviewing funds transfers after Vatican seeks clarification

    Australia's financial watchdog is reviewing its calculation that transfers worth US$1.8 billion had been sent to the country from the Vatican since 2014, after Vatican and Australian Church calls for clarification. A senior Vatican official and an Australian bishop told Reuters last week they had no knowledge of the transfers and would be seeking clarification. The Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) cited the amount in response to a parliamentary question by Australian Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells.