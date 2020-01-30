Lilly and Incyte Announce Positive Top-Line Results from the North American (BREEZE-AD5) Phase 3 Study of Oral Selective JAK Inhibitor Baricitinib in Patients with Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis

- Study met the primary endpoint of at least 75% improvement of skin inflammation and key secondary endpoints

- Safety profile was consistent with the known safety findings of baricitinib in atopic dermatitis

- Results from this study conducted in North America continue to support a U.S. submission

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) and Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) announced today that baricitinib met the primary endpoint in BREEZE-AD5, an investigational Phase 3, randomized, placebo-controlled study evaluating the safety and efficacy of baricitinib for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD). The primary endpoint was defined by the proportion of patients achieving at least a 75% or greater change from baseline in their Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) at Week 16.

"Today's results, together with the previously reported positive top-line results from our Phase 3 trials, reinforce our commitment to pursue the first oral JAK inhibitor treatment in the U.S. for individuals living with the chronic and often relapsing skin condition that is AD," said Lotus Mallbris, M.D., Ph.D., vice president of immunology development at Lilly.

BREEZE-AD5 is a multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study designed for and conducted in North America, evaluating the efficacy and safety of the 1-mg and 2-mg doses of baricitinib monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe AD. In this study, the 2-mg dose of baricitinib met the primary endpoint as defined by the proportion of participants achieving EASI75 at Week 16, and key secondary endpoints including another measure of skin inflammation defined by clear or almost clear skin and at least 2 points improvement on the validated Investigator's Global Assessment for AD (vIGA 0 or 1 at Week 16), and reduced itch severity.



Placebo

(n=147) Baricitinib 1-mg (n=147) Baricitinib 2-mg (n=146) EASI75 at Week 16, n (%) 12 (8.2) 19 (12.9) ǂ 43 (29.5)*** vIGAa of 0 or 1 at Week 16, n (%) 8 (5.4) 19 (12.9)* 35 (24.0)*** 4-point improvement in Itch NRS at

Week 16, n (%) 7 (5.7) 21 (15.9)* 33 (25.2)***



ǂ P n.s. * P ≤ 0.05, and *** P≤0.001 for baricitinib compared to placebo by analysis unadjusted for multiplicity. Non-responder imputation upon rescue with Topical corticosteroid (TCS). avIGA = validated Investigator's Global Assessment.

The safety profile in BREEZE-AD5 was consistent with the known safety findings of baricitinib in AD. The most common treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) included upper respiratory tract infections, nasopharyngitis, and diarrhea. No venous thromboembolic events (VTEs) or deaths were reported in the trial.

"The results show the potential that baricitinib could offer as an additional treatment option to patients where there are otherwise limited choices," said Eric Simpson, MD, MCR, Professor of Dermatology and Director of Clinical Research at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, and global Principal Investigator for the BREEZE-AD5 clinical development program.

Lilly recently submitted baricitinib for regulatory review in Europe as a treatment for patients with moderate to severe AD and plans to submit for approval in the U.S. and Japan in 2020. The full results from the BREEZE-AD5 study will be disclosed at future scientific venues and in peer-reviewed journals.

Baricitinib is approved for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in more than 60 countries, including the U.S., member states of the EU and Japan, and is marketed as OLUMIANT®.

Indication and Usage for OLUMIANT (baricitinib) tablets (in the United States) for RA patients

OLUMIANT® (baricitinib) 2-mg is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis who have had an inadequate response to one or more tumor necrosis factor (TNF) antagonist therapies. Limitation of Use: Use of OLUMIANT in combination with other JAK inhibitors, biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs), or with potent immunosuppressants such as azathioprine and cyclosporine is not recommended.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR OLUMIANT (baricitinib) TABLETS

WARNING: SERIOUS INFECTIONS, MALIGNANCY, AND THROMBOSIS

SERIOUS INFECTIONS: Patients treated with Olumiant are at risk for developing serious infections that may lead to hospitalization or death. Most patients who developed these infections were taking concomitant immunosuppressants such as methotrexate or corticosteroids. If a serious infection develops, interrupt Olumiant until the infection is controlled. Reported infections include:

Active tuberculosis (TB), which may present with pulmonary or extrapulmonary disease. Test patients for latent TB before initiating Olumiant and during therapy. Treatment for latent infection should be considered prior to Olumiant use.

Invasive fungal infections, including candidiasis and pneumocystosis. Patients with invasive fungal infections may present with disseminated, rather than localized, disease.

Bacterial, viral, and other infections due to opportunistic pathogens.

Carefully consider the risks and benefits of Olumiant prior to initiating therapy in patients with chronic or recurrent infection.