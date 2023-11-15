Lilly plans single-digit billion dollar new German plant - sources

FILE PHOTO: An Eli Lilly and Company pharmaceutical manufacturing plant is pictured in Branchburg, New Jersey

BERLIN (Reuters) - U.S. pharma giant Eli Lilly plans an investment in the single-digit billion dollar range in a new plant in western Germany, people familiar with the matter told Reuters after the company called a press conference for Friday.

The project will be fully funded by the medicines giant, which has experienced surging demand for diabetes drug Mounjaro, now also being used off-label for weight loss. No details were available on what the plant would produce.

"It's about an investment in the single-digit billion range," said an insider of the planned new plant, which will be in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate on the French border, adding that it would need large numbers of skilled workers.

