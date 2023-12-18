Lilly Pulitzer opens new Hobe Sound store, only standalone location in Martin County

Lilly Pulitzer, the iconic Palm Beach-born fashion brand, has opened its newest store, in Hobe Sound.

The store, at 11764 S.E. Dixie Highway, Unit 4, next to Posh Pineapple by Juno, had its grand opening Saturday.

The new Lilly Pulitzer store in Hobe Sound had its grand opening Saturday.

"The Hobe Sound store was approached thoughtfully to create a relaxing environment where our customers can gather and connect as a community, in addition to shopping," said Michelle Kelly, chief executive of Lilly Pulitzer.

More: Lilly dresses to Pucci pajamas: ‘Endless Summer’ celebrates Palm Beach’s fashion history

The store includes a selection of Lilly Pulitzer's colorful clothing and accessories, with a range of signature prints and resort-inspired designs. Services include in-store pickup, phone-in orders, appointments for shopping and reserved fitting rooms.

Embedded content: https://www.instagram.com/p/C04Z3pSLjNS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The new location also features a fitting room with a Hobe Sound-themed mural that was hand-painted by the Lilly Pulitzer Print Studio, Kelly said. The mural, in shades of blue and pink, features the iconic banyan trees that line Bridge Road.

Another fitting room was "hand-painted and hand-shelled," she said, with an ornate shell-framed mirror — "a very special, truly Lilly touch," Kelly noted.

Outside of the store, there is a landscaped seating nook, she said.

The new Lilly Pulitzer store at 11764 S.E. Dixie Highway, Unit 4, in Hobe Sound is the brand's first standalone location in Martin County.

The brand loves Hobe Sound, Kelly said, calling it "the epitome of laidback luxury and one of Florida's best kept secrets."

"We also have a few long-time company insiders who live and spend time in Hobe Sound, and they really brought forward the special nature and beauty of their town," she said.

More: Sportswear brand J. McLaughlin debuts men's-only store on Worth Avenue in Palm Beach

As the company has looked to expand its footprint, it saw the opportunity to expand north into Martin County, Kelly said.

Lilly Pulitzer was created in the early 1960s in Palm Beach by its eponymous founder, who designed and wore colorful prints to cover fruit juice stains on her clothes as she worked at the juice stand she opened in 1959.

Her dresses and prints were so popular with residents and visitors on the island that she launched the brand, which became synonymous with bright, tropical patterns and since has become a staple in resort wear.

While the brand launched with dresses, it has expanded to include accessories and home goods, including bags, scarves, swimwear, candles, office supplies and planners.

There are four standalone Lilly Pulitzer stores in Palm Beach County: at 240 Worth Ave. in Palm Beach; 3101 PGA Blvd., Space F11 in The Gardens Mall; 601 E. Atlantic Ave., Suite 103, in Delray Beach; and 6000 Glades Road in the Town Center at Boca Raton mall. In addition, there are several Lilly Pulitzer-authorized retailers, including C.Orrico at 336 S. County Road in Palm Beach.

The new Lilly Pulitzer store in Hobe Sound offers a range of the brand's clothing, accessories and home goods.

The Hobe Sound store joins Matilda's, a Lilly Pulitzer signature store in Stuart at 15 S.W. Flagler Ave.

The Hobe Sound Lilly Pulitzer store is open noon to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday. For more information, go to lillypulitzer.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Iconic Palm Beach brand Lilly Pulitzer opens new Hobe Sound store