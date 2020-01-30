Lilly Reports Strong Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results, Updates 2020 Guidance for Pending Dermira Acquisition

- Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 grew 8 percent, driven by 10 percent volume growth. Key growth products launched since 2014, including Trulicity, Taltz, Jardiance, Verzenio, Olumiant, Emgality, Basaglar, and Cyramza, contributed 14 percentage points of revenue growth and represented approximately 46 percent of total revenue. Full-year 2019 revenue increased 4 percent to $22.319 billion .

- Fourth-quarter 2019 operating expenses rose 6 percent, reflecting increased investments in the late-stage pipeline and recently launched medicines.

- Fourth-quarter 2019 earnings per share (EPS) increased to $1.64 on a reported basis, or $1.73 on a non-GAAP basis. Full-year 2019 EPS grew to $8.89 on a reported basis and $6.04 on a non-GAAP basis.

- Notable recent events include the pending acquisition of Dermira and additional actions to improve insulin affordability.

- 2020 EPS guidance updated to be in the range of $6.18 to $6.28 on a reported basis as a result of the pending acquisition of Dermira, and reaffirmed to be in the range of $6.70 to $6.80 on a non-GAAP basis.

INDIANAPOLIS , Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019.

























$ in millions, except per share data Fourth Quarter

%

Full Year

%

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Revenue $ 6,114.0

$ 5,637.6

8%

$ 22,319.5

$ 21,493.3

4% Net Income Reported 1,495.7

1,125.1

33%

8,318.4

3,232.0

NM EPS Reported 1.64

1.10

49%

8.89

3.13

NM























Net Income Non-GAAP 1,583.3

1,258.3

26%

5,568.2

5,272.1

6% EPS Non-GAAP 1.73

1.32

31%

6.04

5.44

11%























NM - not meaningful























Certain financial information for 2019 and 2018 is presented on both a reported and a non-GAAP basis. Some numbers in this press release may not add due to rounding. Reported results were prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), include all revenue and expenses recognized during the periods, and reflect Elanco Animal Health (Elanco) as discontinued operations for all periods presented. Non-GAAP measures reflect adjustments for the items described in the reconciliation tables later in the release, and assume that the disposition of Elanco occurred at the beginning of all periods presented (including the benefit from the reduction in shares of common stock outstanding). The company's 2020 financial guidance is being provided on both a reported and a non-GAAP basis. The non-GAAP measures are presented to provide additional insights into the underlying trends in the company's business.

"Lilly is in the early phase of an exciting period of growth for the company. The combination of strong revenue growth from our newer medicines and prudent expense control across our business enabled Lilly to invest more in our R&D pipeline and still deliver impressive earnings growth in the fourth quarter and full-year 2019," said David A. Ricks , Lilly's chairman and CEO. "We look forward to continuing this progress in 2020, as our scientists work to expand our portfolio of innovative medicines to offer new treatment options for patients in the areas of diabetes, oncology, immunology, and neuroscience."

Key Events Over the Last Three Months

Regulatory

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted priority review for the New Drug Application for selpercatinib for the treatment of patients with advanced RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), RET-mutant medullary thyroid cancer, and RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

The FDA approved Trijardy " XR (empagliflozin/linagliptin/metformin hydrochloride extended release tablets) to lower blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes, along with diet and exercise. Trijardy XR provides three type 2 diabetes medicines in one pill, including Jardiance ® (empagliflozin), Tradjenta ® (linagliptin), and metformin hydrochloride extended release.

XR (empagliflozin/linagliptin/metformin hydrochloride extended release tablets) to lower blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes, along with diet and exercise. Trijardy XR provides three type 2 diabetes medicines in one pill, including Jardiance (empagliflozin), Tradjenta (linagliptin), and metformin hydrochloride extended release. The European Commission approved a new indication and associated label update for Cyramza ® . The new label will include an indication for Cyramza in combination with erlotinib for the first-line treatment of adult patients with metastatic NSCLC with activating epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations.

. The new label will include an indication for Cyramza in combination with erlotinib for the first-line treatment of adult patients with metastatic NSCLC with activating epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations. The European Commission approved Baqsimi" (glucagon) nasal powder 3 mg for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia in people with diabetes ages four years and above.

Clinical

The company and Incyte announced that baricitinib met the primary endpoint in two Phase 3 studies. BREEZE-AD4 evaluated the safety and efficacy of baricitinib in combination with topical corticosteroids for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis who were inadequate responders, intolerant or had contraindication to treatment with cyclosporine. BREEZE-AD5 evaluated the safety and efficacy of baricitinib for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

The company and Innovent Biologics, Inc. announced that the results of a Phase 3 study in China of Tyvyt ® in combination with Alimta ® and platinum in first-line advanced or recurrent nonsquamous NSCLC without sensitive EGFR mutation or ALK rearrangement met the predefined primary endpoint of progression-free survival in an interim analysis.

of Tyvyt in combination with Alimta and platinum in first-line advanced or recurrent nonsquamous NSCLC without sensitive EGFR mutation or ALK rearrangement met the predefined primary endpoint of progression-free survival in an interim analysis. The company and Boehringer Ingelheim announced results from two Phase 3 clinical trials related to functional endpoints with Jardiance in adults with chronic heart failure with reduced and preserved ejection fraction. In both trials, there was no significant change from baseline to week 12 in exercise ability with Jardiance versus placebo, as measured by the six-minute walk test which was the primary endpoint of the studies. The safety profile seen in the trials was similar to the currently known safety profile of Jardiance and no new safety risks were identified.

Business Development/Other Developments

The company announced a definitive agreement to acquire Dermira, Inc. for $18.75 per share, or approximately $1.1 billion , in an all-cash transaction. Dermira is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing new therapies for chronic skin conditions. The pending acquisition will expand Lilly's immunology pipeline with the addition of lebrikizumab, a novel, investigational, monoclonal antibody designed to bind IL-13 with high affinity that is being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical development program for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adolescent and adult patients, ages 12 years and older. The pending acquisition of Dermira will also expand Lilly's portfolio of marketed dermatology medicines with the addition of QBREXZA ® , a medicated cloth approved by the FDA for the topical treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis (uncontrolled excessive underarm sweating).

per share, or approximately , in an all-cash transaction. Dermira is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing new therapies for chronic skin conditions. The pending acquisition will expand Lilly's immunology pipeline with the addition of lebrikizumab, a novel, investigational, monoclonal antibody designed to bind IL-13 with high affinity that is being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical development program for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adolescent and adult patients, ages 12 years and older. The pending acquisition of Dermira will also expand Lilly's portfolio of marketed dermatology medicines with the addition of QBREXZA , a medicated cloth approved by the FDA for the topical treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis (uncontrolled excessive underarm sweating). The company announced plans to add two more cost-saving options to its suite of solutions for people in the U.S. who use Lilly insulin by introducing lower-priced versions of Humalog ® Mix75/25 " KwikPen ® and Humalog Junior KwikPen. Both insulins will have 50 percent lower list prices compared to the branded versions and will be available by mid-April. Lilly's first lower-priced insulin, Insulin Lispro Injection, was made available in May 2019 at a 50 percent lower list price than Humalog. In December 2019 , nearly 80,000 people filled prescriptions for Insulin Lispro Injection, and approximately 10 percent of people using Humalog in the U.S. have utilized the lower-priced option. Insulin Lispro Injection is now distributed by all major U.S. wholesalers and can be ordered by any pharmacy.

Mix75/25 KwikPen and Humalog Junior KwikPen. Both insulins will have 50 percent lower list prices compared to the branded versions and will be available by mid-April. Lilly's first lower-priced insulin, Insulin Lispro Injection, was made available in at a 50 percent lower list price than Humalog. In , nearly 80,000 people filled prescriptions for Insulin Lispro Injection, and approximately 10 percent of people using Humalog in the U.S. have utilized the lower-priced option. Insulin Lispro Injection is now distributed by all major U.S. wholesalers and can be ordered by any pharmacy. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana ruled in favor of Lilly that the Alimta vitamin regimen patent would be infringed by a competitor that had stated its intent to market alternative salt forms of pemetrexed prior to the patent's expiration. The ruling came in the case of Eli Lilly and Company v. Apotex Inc., and Apotex has filed an appeal.

ruled in favor of Lilly that the Alimta vitamin regimen patent would be infringed by a competitor that had stated its intent to market alternative salt forms of pemetrexed prior to the patent's expiration. The ruling came in the case of Eli Lilly and Company v. Apotex Inc., and Apotex has filed an appeal. The company announced a global commercialization agreement to integrate DexCom, Inc. products into Lilly's personalized diabetes management system, currently in development to advance the treatment of diabetes. Under the terms of the non-exclusive agreement, Lilly will use Dexcom's continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices in both the pen- and pump-based platforms of the system being designed to help improve diabetes management.

The company and Boehringer Ingelheim modernized their alliance to focus their combined expertise and investment on the continued development and commercialization of Jardiance in type 2 diabetes, heart failure, and chronic kidney disease. Trajenta and Basaglar ® remain part of the alliance, with primary responsibility for development and commercialization led by the innovator company. Boehringer Ingelheim will continue as strategic lead for Trajenta, and Lilly for Basaglar.

Fourth-Quarter Reported Results

In the fourth quarter of 2019, worldwide revenue was $6.114 billion , an increase of 8 percent compared with the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in revenue was driven by a 10 percent increase due to volume, partially offset by a 1 percent decrease due to lower realized prices.

Revenue in the U.S. increased 7 percent, to $3.519 billion , as increased volume of 8 percent was partially offset by lower realized prices. Increased U.S. volume for key growth products including Trulicity ® , Taltz ® , Verzenio ® , Jardiance, Emgality ® and Basaglar, was partially offset by decreased volume for Cialis ® due to loss of patent exclusivity, lower volume for Forteo ® , as well as the impact from the product withdrawal of Lartruvo ® .

Revenue outside the U.S. increased 10 percent, to $2.595 billion , driven by increased volume of 12 percent, which was primarily from key growth products, including Trulicity, Olumiant ® , Taltz, Verzenio, and Jardiance, partially offset by decreased volume for Strattera ® due to loss of patent exclusivity and the impact of the product withdrawal of Lartruvo. In addition, revenue outside the U.S. benefited from a milestone from Bayer Consumer Care AG resulting from its exclusive development and commercialization license for Vitrakvi ® . The increase in revenue due to volume was partially offset by the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange rates and lower realized prices.