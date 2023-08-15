Lily Allen says she has applied to drama school following critical reviews of The Pillowman

Lily Allen has revealed that she is hoping to attend drama school for a year, following mixed reviews of her performance in a West End play.

The “LDN” singer is currently starring as a principal character in The Pillowman by In Bruges and The Banshees of Inisherin director Martin McDonagh.

In the play, Allen, 38, portrays a character named Katurian, a writer of twisted short stories who finds herself being questioned by the police over a string of murders and violent attacks that resemble her works of fiction.

Though the play has received mixed reviews, reactions to Allen’s performance have been largely critical.

Allen announced her intention to further her acting skills at drama school during an Instagram Q&A over the weekend.

“I’ve applied to drama school for a year, so we’ll see if I get in,” the former pop star wrote, responding to a fan’s question.

When asked what her goals were, Allen added: “To create from a place of truth and to not care how things are received so much.”

The Independent has approached a representative for Allen for comment.

Elsewhere in the Q&A, Allen replied to a query about her habit of sharing photos of herself in designer outfits after the show. “Is it a ‘thing’ to get dressed up after your show?” the fan asked.

Allen explained that the practice is a way of distancing herself from the dark subject matter in the play. She said: “The role that I’m doing is pretty harrowing. It’s nice to come off stage and transition into something glamorous, it really helps me to separate from what’s happening on stage.

“Plus I’m very lucky and people send me wonderful things to wear. People at the stage door get a nicer picture. And also sometimes I’m just THAT B***CH.”

Though The Pillowman received four stars from The Independent, arts editor Jessie Thompson described Allen’s performance as “one-note”, explaining: “Allen doesn’t give the role the same complexity as her more experienced castmates, which can feel frustrating.”

Prior to this, Allen scored an Olivier nomination for her 2021 West End debut as Jenny in 2:22 A Ghost Story.

She has also appeared in the Sky Atlantic comedy series Dreamland and the 2019 film How to Build a Girl alongside her brother, Game of Thrones star Alfie Allen.

Earlier this month, Allen is said to have halted a performance of The Pillowman after an audience member collapsed.