Lily Gladstone responds to Devery Jacobs’ criticism of 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and its 'trauma'

Lily Gladstone says she "understands" her "Reservation Dogs" co-star Devery Jacobs’ criticism of “Killers of the Flower Moon."

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Jacobs talked about the Golden Globe-winning film, which depicts the 1920s murder of Osage people, and said the film brought up deep emotions when she watched it.

"Being Native, watching this movie was f---ing hellfire," she said. "Imagine the worst atrocities committed against yr ancestors, then having to sit thru a movie explicitly filled w/ them, w/ the only respite being 30min long scenes of murderous white guys talking about/planning the killings."

Despite her not liking the graphic depictions in film, Jacobs said she did enjoy Gladstone's performance as Mollie Burkhart.

"It must be noted that Lily Gladstone is a an absolute legend & carried Mollie w/ tremendous grace," she wrote. "All the incredible Indigenous actors were the only redeeming factors of this film. Give Lily her god---- Oscar."

In response to Jacobs’ criticism, Gladstone, who is a fellow Native woman, told Rolling Stone that she can sympathize with her "Reservation Dogs" co-star's sentiments.

“Her reaction is a response to a lot of trauma that particularly Native women feel seeing these things for the first time," she said. "I had a lot of time acclimating myself to the script. The Osage people have had their lives to understand this history."

"The process of making this movie gave a lot of people a chance to speak," Gladstone continued. "Ultimately, Osage reaction is what I care about the most."

TODAY.com reached out to Jacobs for comment on Gladstone's remarks, but has not heard back.

At the 2024 Golden Globes, Gladstone took home the award for a best performance award for her work in "Killers of the Flower Moon."

During a Jan. 11, appearance on TODAY, Gladstone talked about that heartfelt moment and said it was "incredible" having her mom in the audience when she won the award.

"She and my dad together have always known this is what I'm good at, and I've always nurtured and supported that, which I think is rare for a lot of artists," Gladstone said. "You get people saying, 'When are you going to get a real job.' That sort of thing, but my parents have always just been like, no, this is what you do and we support you in it."

