Lily James stuns in iconic red 'Baywatch' swimsuit as Pamela Anderson for TV series

Jessica Napoli
·2 min read
Lily James turned heads on the beach as she filmed a scene for her upcoming series "Pam & Tammy."

The British actress, 32, looked unrecognizable as Pamela Anderson as she donned a costume that looked identical to Anderson's iconic red swimsuit from "Baywatch."

Anderson played C.J. Parker in the lifeguard drama series from 1992-1997.

The new Hulu series will follow the tumultuous romance between Anderson and rocker Tommy Lee. They infamously married after only 96 hours of knowing one another.

Sebastian Stan is set to play the Mötley Crüe musician.

Last week, the show released some first-look images of the two in character. James posed in a revealing black leather crop top with a tie in front.

Her eyes were covered in dark makeup while her light blonde hair hangs in curls over her shoulders, in typical Anderson fashion.

In a second photo, Lily's Anderson leans over and playfully bites a nipple ring on Stan's Lee. Stan also wears eye makeup, a goatee and plenty of fake tattoos to get into character as the drummer.

"Here’s a peek at Pam & Tommy, coming to @Hulu," said the post. "Based on the true scandal that started it all, featuring Lily James, Sebastian Stan and @SethRogen… ready to rewind?"

Stan also shared an image of himself in character on Instagram. He was shirtless again, this time leaning against a car while making a grizzled face.

The caption contained a quote from Lee: "We don’t stop playing because we grow old, we grow old because we stop playing."

Similarly, James posted a photo of herself in character, adding a quote from Anderson: "It’s great to be blonde. With low expectations it’s very easy to surprise people."

Anderson, now 53, and Lee, now 58, married in 1995. Lee served multiple months in jail for spousal abuse after pleading no contest, and the two divorced in 1998.

The actress and rocker share two sons: Brandon Thomas, 24, and Dylan Jagger, 23.

No release date has been announced for "Pam & Tommy." The show will also star Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling and Andrew Dice Clay.

