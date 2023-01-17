Lily James's 2023 Critics Choice Award red carpet glow came from this $20 self-tanner

Lily James wore a $20 self-tanner at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.

Awards season continued on Sunday, January 15 with the 2023 Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles, and the beauty looks gave us something to talk about just as much as the ceremony itself. Believe it or not, “Pam and Tommy” nominee Lily James's look for the night is more accessible than you think, given that it involved a $20 self-tanning water that you can find at your local Target.

The self-tanner in question that gave James her radiant glow for the night was the SOL by Jergens Sunless Tanning Water Mousse in the shade "Medium." The self-tanning water claims to give skin "a long-lasting, sun-kissed tan within hours" without any transfer onto clothing. The mousse purports to come out of the bottle as a "foam that spreads smoothly for even application."

Makeup artist Jenni Blafer partnered with the brand to create James's red carpet radiance. To get the look at home, Blafer lends two helpful tips: "For the most flawless finish, I recommend exfoliating 12 to 24 hours before the tanning applications. And for optimal color, leaving on the Mousse for six hours before rinsing." If this application process literally leaves you with a mess on your hands, the brand advises reaching for a body scrub to get rid of any excess self-tanner.

The $20 self-tanner also comes in the shade "Deep" and is laced with a tropical aroma thanks to notes of coconut water and "tropical passion fruit essence." If sunlight is virtually non-existent in winter where you live, consider bringing the sun to your look with the help of the SOL By Jergens Sunless Tanning Water Mousse.

$20 at Target

